Aleph Farms Reveals Its Strategy to Replace the Whole Cow as an Alternative to Intensive Cattle Farming

REHOVOT, Israel-Aleph Farms, the first company to grow cultivated beef steaks, today announced it is expanding its product line to include a unique platform for cell-cultured collagen production. The company’s highly differentiated, integrated strategy to develop a complete alternative to animals in intensive animal farming is a testament to its inclusive vision to supplement sustainable, but less productive, livestock agriculture practices.

“The cellular agriculture industry has made greater promises to replace a large part of intensive animal farming practices, which make up to 70% of the global meat production. Cultivated meat, however, is only part of that solution as meat represents just 30-35% of the cow that is slaughtered. The rest include many other valuable by-products. To achieve our vision, we need to provide alternatives to the other animal parts as well, including collagen-based products,” said Didier Toubia, co-founder and CEO of Aleph Farms. “Focusing on single categories of animal products does not account for the complexity of the animal agriculture ecosystem. The protein transition should rely on a systems-based approach to successfully contribute to a comprehensive, just and inclusive transition for animal agriculture.”

Conventional collagen is produced by boiling and processing cow’s hides and bones, and is widely used in a range of industries. Aleph Farms’ cultivated collagen offers attributes of natural animal-based collagen that are unmatched by plant or fermented recombinant-based alternatives.

Aleph Frontiers is a division of Aleph Farms’ research center focused on the development of new technologies and products for eventual commercialization. As the first product to emerge from the company’s newly revealed incubator, and following 18 months of research by an expert team in stealth mode, Aleph’s collagen is now moving to full product development stage and should launch in 2024.

“We are leveraging key components from our production method for steaks—including our bovine cell sources and animal component-free growth medium—to produce several nature-identical collagen types directly from cow cells, as well as the entire extracellular matrix (ECM) which comprises a variety of fiber-forming proteins and represents the complete matrix of skin, bones and joints,” said Dr. Neta Lavon, CTO and VP of R&D at Aleph Farms. “Collagen is the most abundant protein in the ECM and is well recognized for its benefits.”

This announcement follows the company’s expansion to its new cultured-beef steaks pilot production plant. Both platforms largely share similar inputs and equipment and present operational and cost-reduction synergies.

About Aleph Farms

Aleph Farms grows cultivated beef steaks, from non-genetically engineered cells, that are not immortalized, isolated from a living cow, without slaughtering the animal and with a significantly reduced impact to the environment. The company was co-founded in 2017 by Didier Toubia, The Kitchen Hub of the Strauss Group, and Professor Shulamit Levenberg from the Biomedical Engineering Faculty at the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology. The company’s vision is to provide unconditional nutrition for anyone, anytime, anywhere. For more information, follow Aleph Farms on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn or visit www.aleph-farms.com. Access the Aleph Farms press kit here.