Alt Meat Startup Meati Back from the Brink but Not Out of the Woods

According to BusinessDen, filings in Adams County District Court indicate Meati has assigned the business’ assets to attorney Aaron Garber to prepare for a sale to a new company called Meati Holdings for just $4 million.

Garber wrote that this would “preserve the operational value of the company, maximize recovery for creditors, and reduce collateral damage to stakeholders and interested parties when compared to a liquidation.”

Colorado-based alt meat startup Meati has secured some bridge funding that is enabling it to maintain operations, temporarily averting a financial crisis that had threatened to sink the company, AgFunderNews understands.

