Ambassador Partners with the 12th Annual Grillfest 2024 as Official Hot Dog Sponsor 

Ambassador brings hand crafted flavor to a Minnesota tradition

Munster, IN – Ambassador® has partnered with one of Minnesota’s premium summer events, the 12th Annual GrillFest.

For the first time at GrillFest, Ambassador aims to create a unique presence that both honors Minnesota’s rich grilling culture and introduces grill enthusiasts to the unparalleled quality and taste of Ambassador products. On-site activities include:

Product Sampling : Experience the taste of Ambassador hot dogs first-hand and see why Ambassador is Minnesota’s top choice for grilling. Ambassador’s traditional Natural Casing Beef Wieners and NEW Skinless Franks will be available. The Skinless Frank is made from premium pork and beef cuts, naturally smoked for an authentic, rich flavor, ensuring a satisfying, tender bite without fillers or byproducts.

Der Viener Schlinger : The iconic air powered hot dog launcher will provide attendees with an interactive and exciting opportunity to catch a golden hotdog for a chance to win free hot dogs for a year.

Ultimate Grilling Giveaway with Big Green Egg: To add even more excitement, Ambassador and Big Green Egg are hosting an on-site "Ultimate Grilling Giveaway" for a chance to win your very own Big Green Egg MiniMax. Participation is easy – just follow and tag both Big Green Egg and Ambassador on Instagram or Facebook, share your favorite hot dog inspiration with #UltimateGrillingGiveaway, and get bonus entries by posting a photo with an Ambassador hot dog at GrillFest.

“The partnership between Ambassador and GrillFest is a natural fit, as both entities share a dedication to our Minnesota roots,” said Evan Jex, Associate Brand Manager. “Ambassador’s participation in this year’s GrillFest as the Official Hot Dog Sponsor signifies more than just an opportunity to showcase our products; it’s a celebration of our state’s summertime traditions and the community spirit that brings us all together. Nothing says grilling season quite like a hot dog. We’re proud to be part of this unique Minnesota pastime!”

For more information about Ambassador®, please visit www.ambassadorhotdogs.com

About Ambassador

Ambassador® has been serving Scandinavian-style natural casing hot dogs in Minnesota since 1932. With its unique, slightly sweet flavor, these old-world hot dogs and sausages are hardwood smoked and include all-natural spices, no fillers and no artificial colors or flavors.