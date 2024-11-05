American Custom Meats Welcomes New President Gary Pfeiffer as Co-Packing Leader Continues Focus on Growth and Innovation

TRACY, Calif.–American Custom Meats (ACM), a leading co-packer in the meat processing industry, is proud to announce the appointment of Gary Pfeiffer as its new President. Gary’s arrival marks a pivotal moment for ACM as Gus Coutrakis, who led the company for over 13 years, retires and transitions into a strategic role on the Board of Directors.

American Custom Meats has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality custom solutions. Under Gus Coutrakis’ leadership, ACM saw significant growth, positioning the company as a go-to partner in the meat processing space.

Gary Pfeiffer, who joined ACM in August 2024, brings over 35 years of leadership experience in the meat processing industry. His expertise spans retail and foodservice solutions, and he has a strong track record in managing national and regional accounts. During his 27-year tenure at Superior Farms, Gary was critical in driving success by developing case-ready solutions for retail markets.

As President of ACM, Gary will focus on advancing the company’s leadership in co-packing, driving growth, and fostering strategic partnerships. His commitment to innovation and operational excellence aligns with ACM’s mission to deliver best-in-class meat processing solutions to its diverse clientele.

“I am delighted to join the incredible team at American Custom Meats,” said Gary Pfeiffer, newly appointed President. “Together, we will drive growth through continuous innovation, a deep focus on customer needs, and delivering high-quality meat processing solutions that empower our customers to succeed in an evolving marketplace.”

“Gary’s extensive industry knowledge and proven leadership make him the perfect fit for American Custom Meats’ next chapter,” said outgoing President Gus Coutrakis. “I’m confident he will continue to push the boundaries of what we can achieve as a leader in the space, while I look forward to supporting the company in my new role on the Board.”

Under Gary’s leadership, ACM will continue to uphold its quality, efficiency, and innovation reputation, ensuring it remains the trusted co-packing partner for current and future clients.

About American Custom Meats:

American Custom Meats is a leading co-packer in the meat processing industry, offering premium custom solutions for retail, foodservice, and institutional clients. With a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and superior customer service, ACM delivers high-quality meat products tailored to meet the needs of its diverse clientele.