American Farmers Network, Returns to Retail with a Completely New Branded Look

American Farmers Network (AFN), a trailblazer in the grass-fed beef industry, announces its triumphant return to the retail market with a fresh, invigorating brand identity that pays homage to the rugged mystique of the ranching West.



After extensive market research and strategic planning, AFN unveils a comprehensive rebranding effort designed to capture the essence of its heritage while propelling the company into a new era of growth and innovation.



The rebranding initiative is centered around a visually striking new packaging that embodies the spirit of the American West, while being modern at the same time. Drawing inspiration from the vast landscapes, rolling plains, and timeless traditions of ranching, the packaging features iconic imagery synonymous with the region. It visually captures the majestic feel of sweeping horizons, evoking a sense of strength, authenticity, and connection to the land.



Additionally, the new packaging includes one of the only USDA approved regenerative agriculture claims, which solidifies AFN’s dedication to what their ranchers have been doing for generations: “By raising grass-fed organic cattle on open pastures, we invest and fully support regenerative agriculture improving the soil, land and the health of our ecosystem.” AFN is one of the first in this category to market this claim on a nationwide scale.



“We are thrilled to reintroduce American Farmers Network to consumers with a bold new look that reflects our commitment to quality, sustainability, and the rich legacy of American agriculture,” said Sanin Mirvic, CEO of American Farmers Network. “Our revamped brand identity serves as a tribute to the hardworking ranchers who form the backbone of our industry, while also signaling our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of today’s discerning consumers.”



Additionally, the new AFN look incorporates earthy tones, rustic textures, and artisanal accents that evoke the rustic charm of a traditional ranch. The updated packaging not only enhances shelf appeal but also underscores AFN’s commitment to transparency, with clear labeling that highlights the company’s dedication to grass-fed, sustainably sourced beef.



Furthermore, AFN is rolling out an extensive marketing campaign to reintroduce its brand to consumers across the country. From social media engagement to in-store promotions, the campaign will showcase the new look and feel of AFN while highlighting the company’s values, mission, and dedication to delivering premium grass-fed beef products.



“As we embark on this exciting new chapter, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing consumers with the highest quality grass-fed beef products sourced from trusted American farmers,” added Mirvic. “With our refreshed brand identity, we look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and growth, while staying true to the timeless traditions and values that have defined American agriculture for generations.”



The new branding and packaging will be gradually introduced across AFN’s product line, with full availability expected in stores nationwide by April 1st. For more information about American Farmers Network and its range of grass-fed beef products, visit our website.



About American Farmers Network



American Farmers Network specializes in using sustainable and regenerative practices that prioritize the health and well-being of our animals, the environment, and our community. We believe that the best way to produce high-quality, delicious beef is to treat our animals with respect and give them the freedom to roam and graze on nutrient-rich pastures. That’s why we never use any growth hormones, antibiotics, or GMOs in our operations, and we always put animal welfare first.



We take pride in the quality of our products and the transparency of our process. Every pound of beef is 100% grass-fed, all-natural and/or certified organic, and comes from the Angus cattle breed. We offer CPG brands, food service and institutional clients an unparalleled product portfolio and service, ready to be activated on short timeline at any volume.



Founded in 2002, AFN works with an extensive network of more than 2,000 independent family ranchers and provides raw materials to the vast majority of major CPG brands and retailers in the country. The company’s grass-fed beef is also Certified Humane, Non-GMO Project Verified, as well as born, raised and processed in the USA. For more information, visit us online at our website or on LinkedIn.