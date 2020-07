We are excited to share that our Family of Companies is growing. American Foods Group has acquired Calihan Pork Processors Inc., a third-generation family-owned business located in Peoria, Illinois.

Calihan Pork Processors Inc. is an excellent fit with our company culture. They are a Midwest company with strong family values, put their employees first, build partner relationships with customers, and operate their business with integrity.

We welcome the Calihan employees to the team!