America’s Summer Fling With Steak is Still Going Strong – Pre Brands’ New Survey Shows 78% of Grillers Plan to Cook as Much or More Steak

Nation’s #1 Selling Better-For-You Steak Brand Keeps Grills Sizzling with Expert Tips, Guides, and Recipes for Perfectly Cooked Beef



CHICAGO — As the first sizzle of the season hits backyard grills across the country, new insights from Pre® Brands, one of the nation’s leading providers of grass-fed and grass-finished premium lean beef proteins, reveal one thing: America is still madly in love with steak. In fact, a recent study* shows that 78% of consumers say they expect to grill steak as much or more this summer compared to last year – proof that when it comes to summer traditions, nothing satisfies quite like beef done right.

From seasoned pros perfecting their reverse sear to first-time grillers firing up their dad’s old charcoal kettle, steak is more than a meal—it’s a ritual. It’s a reason to gather, to slow down, to connect. A new survey of American grillers uncovers a strong affinity for steak on the grill – and that Pre®’s #1 best-selling line-up of grass-fed and grass-finished steaks will be a staple in Americans’ grocery baskets this summer.

81% say that grilling a steak makes an occasion feel special with more than ½ of respondents saying steak is the most impressive main course to grill



with more than ½ of respondents saying steak is the most impressive main course to grill Four in 10 Americans name steak as their favorite main course to grill , more than twice as many as other protein options



, more than twice as many as other protein options 75% of grillers say they’re willing to splurge on steak vs. other parts of a meal with 72% noting they’ll spend more money for premium options when grilling at home



with 72% noting they’ll spend more money for premium options when grilling at home Half of grillers plan to eat beef 1-2 times a week this summer, with 90% saying they will eat beef monthly

“Grillers across the country have spoken loud and clear – steak is synonymous with summer celebrations. It’s what we bring to the table when we want to impress, indulge, and turn an ordinary evening into something unforgettable,” said Nicole Schumacher, Chief Marketing Officer, Pre® Brands. “At Pre®, we want to make grilling beef easier and more accessible while delivering a product we’re proud of. Our portfolio of sustainably sourced 100% lean grass-fed, grass-finished beef delivers high protein, flavor and quality.”

Shoppers Turn to Beef for Nutritional Needs

Today’s grillers are also thinking beyond the sizzle, they want beef that delivers on nutrition, too.

More than 75% say high protein content is the most important factor when deciding which protein to grill, a clear signal that flavor and function now go hand in hand.



when deciding which protein to grill, a clear signal that flavor and function now go hand in hand. Nearly 88% of grillers plan to purchase more ground beef this year , and this intention is especially high among Gen-Z (26%) and Millennials (18%).



, and this intention is especially high among Gen-Z (26%) and Millennials (18%). Pre® has seen ground beef sales skyrocketing 72% in Q1 2025 when compared to the same period last year.

Pre ® Serves Up Grilling Confidence

The hardest part of grilling? Choosing the right meat. Pre® makes that easy with high-quality, ready-to-go lean red meat options. But for 41% of grillers, the real challenge is mastering the grill itself. That’s why this summer, Pre® is going beyond the beef—offering expert tips and guidance to help grillers cook with confidence.

For the first time, the company will be partnering with Chef Justin Sullivan, FOOD52 personality and professional cook to answer consumers’ toughest grilling questions all summer long. Justin and the FOOD52 team will feature Pre® through its breakout shows “HOTLINE” and “STIR THE POT”.

“I’m really excited that Pre® is giving us the opportunity to dispel some grilling myths that have plagued cookouts for decades,” said Chef Justin Sullivan. “Also, I’m hopeful this will help to get grass-fed and grass-finished beef into the hands of more people so they can experience its complexity and deep flavor when compared to its grain-fed counterparts.”

Consumers can follow Pre® Brands on Instagram and Facebook for beef cooking knowledge, recipes and techniques for weeknight meals to special occasions and everything in between, and the HOTLINE (@f52hotline) and FOOD52 (@Food52) on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

This summer, Pre® has developed a grilling guide full of recipes, tips, equipment overviews and more to ensure consumers get the most flavor from their beef all summer long. Consumers can visit www.eatpre.com/grillingguide to learn more.

Available nationwide at grocery, club and e-commerce channels including Instacart and Amazon Fresh, Pre® Brands invites you to bring bold, clean flavor to the fire and make every meal memorable this summer. Visit www.eatpre.com for tips on how to grill the perfect steak, recipe inspiration, and to locate your local retailer.

About Pre® Brands

Pre® Brands is one of the leading grass-fed and grass-finished premium lean beef proteins available nationwide at grocery, club, and e-commerce channels including Instacart and Amazon Fresh. Pre® beef is sourced from cattle in New Zealand and Australia and are 100 % pasture raised and grazed for their whole lives on lush nutrient-rich grasses in accordance with the strictest beef standards in the world. This commitment to a 100 % grass-fed and grass-finished, wet-aged process results in high-quality, great tasting lean beef products with transparency from pasture to package to plate. Pre®’s portfolio of products includes steaks, ground beef, marinades and seasonal items that have no added hormones, are Non-GMO Project verified, Halal compliant and Whole 30, Paleo and Keto certified. For more information, visit www.eatpre.com or follow @eatpre on Facebook and Instagram.

*Pre® Brands commissioned Prodege, LLC, an independent market research firm, to conduct an online survey. Invited survey respondents reflected the U.S. population aged 18+ in terms of age, gender, income, ethnicity and region. Participants qualified for the survey if they plan to grill in the next 12 months. 1,500 respondents qualified for the survey. The margin of error for this study is +/-3% at the 95% confidence level.

