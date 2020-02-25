Amid Controversy, $ 4.99 Costco Chickens Translate to Big Boost for Nebraska Economy

Pat Sangimino, Lincoln Journal Star Deli, Meat & Poultry February 25, 2020

As Costco’s new chicken processing plant in Fremont continues ramping up toward full capacity and the ability to process more than 2 million birds each week, uncertainty remains about whether any of them will ever come from Lancaster County.

“Based on everything I’ve seen, I’m confident it will happen,” said Jessica Kolterman, spokesperson for Lincoln Premium Poultry, the company running the Fremont plant.

In November, Lancaster County commissioners, on a 3-2 vote, rejected Sunset Poultry’s application for a 380,000-chicken farm near Raymond, despite previously approving a similar operation in southwest Lancaster County.

