AMSA and MeatsPad Forge New Podcast Partnership

Kearney, MO – American Meat Science Association (AMSA), the world’s largest organization of meat scientists, technology leaders, and students is announcing that it has partnered with MeatsPad, to make it the official podcast of AMSA.

MeatsPad, founded by Francisco Najar-Villarreal from Kansas State University (KSU) is a platform dedicated to sharing breakthrough knowledge in a way that is accessible to the meat industry. Dr. Phil Bass of the University of Idaho joined this effort to serve as a co-host. Each episode features meat specialists and professionals talking about a variety of topics in meat science, including animal welfare, meat production, meat quality, food safety, and much more. Francisco is a PhD Candidate at KSU and also created MeatsPad ESP to serve the Spanish speaking market. He said “I’m happy to collaborate with AMSA, academia and the meat industry through conversations with talented and brilliant meat scientists. These discussions help foster and improve communication and knowledge dissemination within the meat science community. Partnering with AMSA will be a great way to expand our audience and showcase all of the great contributions from the members.”

AMSA’s vision is to be an organization recognized for its unmatched competence and commitment to attracting and developing meat industry leaders and providing science-based meat research and information. “A podcast such as this aligns perfectly with this vision” stated Collette Kaster, CEO of the American Meat Science Association. “We look forward to bringing this podcast to our sustaining partners and members to share important scientific and technological information in an easily accessible format.”

New podcasts are available at least twice monthly on Apple and other podcast platforms. More information can be found at https://www.meatspad.com/ and https://meatscience.org/.

About AMSA:

AMSA fosters community and professional development among individuals who create and apply science to efficiently provide safe and high-quality meat (defined as red meat (beef, pork and lamb), poultry, fish/seafood and meat from other managed species).