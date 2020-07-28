AMSA Announces Symposium Speakers on Food Safety: Developing Effective Interventions

The American Meat Science Association (AMSA) is pleased to announce, Dr. Manpreet Singh, Dr. Andrew Lee and Dr. Jeroen Hugenholtz will be the featured speakers in the concurrent symposium entitled “Food Safety: Developing Effective Interventions” on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 during the 66th International Congress of Meat Science and Technology (ICoMST) and the AMSA 73rd Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC) exclusively virtual meeting. This session will be sponsored by the Beef Industry Food Safety Council.

The featured presentations include:

Physical Interventions for Pathogen Control in Meat Processing: Consumer demands for safe and high-quality meat and meat products continuously challenge the meat industry. There is a shared responsibility for protecting public health where the meat industry plays a significant role. In efforts to manufacture safe meat products for consumers the meat industry is constantly changing and striving to implement effective interventions for pathogen control to assure microbiological safety without compromising the quality of meat products. Dr. Manpreet Singh, Extension Food Safety Specialist and Professor in the Department of Poultry Science, University of Georgia, will cover the use of physical interventions and their implementation in the meat industry to control foodborne pathogens.

ANTIMICROBIAL DEVLOPMENT: FUNDAMENTALS AND APPLIED APPROACHES: In this session, Dr. Andrew Lee, Lead Scientist – Microbiology, Kalsec®, Inc. and Dr. Jeroen Hugenholtz, Group leader Microbial Cell Factories, Wageningen Food & Biobased Research, will address important concepts of controlling microorganisms in meat/poultry and review the current technical landscape of clean label antimicrobials. In addition, applied approaches will be discussed with respect to developing antimicrobials for major food pathogens/spoilage microorganisms in relevant meat products. Lastly, a novel approach using fermentation technology to develop clean label ingredients undertaken in a private-public research consortium will be discussed.

The 66th ICoMST and AMSA 73rd RMC will be held August 3-6, 2020 online in the virtual format. For more information please visit: www.icomst2020.com or contact Deidrea Mabry 1-800-517-AMSA ext. 12.