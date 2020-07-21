AMSA Announces Symposium Speakers on Meat Processing and Meat and Poultry Quality

The American Meat Science Association (AMSA) is delighted to announce, Dr. Laëtitia Théron and Dr. Koo Bok Chin will be the featured speakers in the concurrent symposium entitled “Meat Processing” on Thursday, August 6, 2020 during the 66th International Congress of Meat Science and Technology (ICoMST) and the AMSA 73rd Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC) exclusively virtual meeting. This session will be sponsored by Smithfield Foods, Inc.

The featured presentations include:

Toward the Prediction of the Pale Soft Exudative (PSE)-Like Muscle Defect in Cooked Hams: PSE-like muscle defect is of great importance in the cooked ham industry because of the economic losses it can cause. The flagship product is the “Jambon supérieur,” a polyphosphate-free cooked ham, usually sold sliced and packaged. The slicing is an automatic process that pops up the defect as holes in the slice and consequent slicing losses. Up to now the PSE-like defect is only detected after deboning the pork leg because it affects the inner part of the Semimembranosus muscles and also the Adductor muscles. Dr. Laëtitia Théron, Research Scientist at the French National Institute for Agriculture, Food and Environment, will discuss the objective of her study in this presentation, to develop innovative approaches that combine mechanistic elucidation and the discovery of potential biomarkers i) at the level of the muscle and ii) at the level of the live animal by analyzing proteins from plasma. The use of chemometrics for the spectral fingerprinting of pig plasma was chosen to predict the PSE-like muscle defect in cooked hams.

Controlling Ingredients for Healthier-Meat Products: Clean Label Issue: There are many ingredients to be incorporated in manufactured meat products. Some of those are necessary to improve flavor, taste and texture of the final products, and some of those might be good for human health. However, the excessive intake of several ingredients, such as sodium, fat and high caloric compounds might be related to obesity, diabetes and chronic diseases. Therefore, the minimum amounts of the ingredients would be recommended for the manufacture of meat products. In this presentation, Dr. Koo Bok Chin, Professor at Chonnam National University, will focus on the minimum level of ingredients to be used for the maximum palatability and healthier-meat products. In addition, the functional ingredients, such as natural antioxidants and antimicrobial agents to be added in the process of meat products will be also discussed. Controlling non-meat ingredients through reducing non-meat ingredients and adding functional ingredients suggest to develop healthier-meat products.

The American Meat Science Association (AMSA) is pleased to announce, Dr. Massimiliano Petracci and Dr. Robyn Warner will be the featured Keynote speakers in the symposium entitled “Meat and Poultry Quality” on Thursday, August 6, 2020 during the 66th International Congress of Meat Science and Technology (ICoMST) and the AMSA 73rd Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC) exclusively virtual meeting. This session will be sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agriculture Marketing Service – Livestock and Poultry Program. This concurrent session will focus on the current meat and poultry research and the status of what is taking place in the industry with an in-depth historical perspective.

The featured presentations include:

Current Status of Poultry Meat Abnormalities: Since the past decade, the poultry industry is facing increasing occurrence of growth-related muscular abnormalities that mainly affect fast-growing genotypes selected for their production performances (high growth rate and breast yield). Dr. Massimiliano Petracci, Professor at the University of Bologna, Italy will discuss these abnormalities, these abnormalities, termed as White Striping (WS), Wooden Breast (WB) and Spaghetti Meat (SM), primarily affect the superficial portion of the P. major muscles. Although these myopathies have distinctive phenotypes, WS, WB and SM affected muscles share similar histological features, thus suggesting that common causative mechanisms might be responsible for the myodegenerative processes associated with these conditions and might underpin their appearance. Meat affected by growth-related abnormalities is harmless for human nutrition, since no specific biological or chemical hazards have been found to be related to its consumption, however, WS, WB and SM abnormalities were found to negatively affect both quality traits and technological properties of raw and processed meat, causing relevant economic damages for the poultry industry.

Meat Texture and Tenderness – Historical Perspective and Innovations for the Future: Meat texture is an important quality trait including consumer sensory assessments of tenderness, which determine satisfaction, repeat purchase and willingness-to-pay premium prices. Research over the last 70 years has been pivotal in determining the mechanisms determining meat texture and tenderness as well as industry advances for quality assurance. These industry advances and understanding of mechanisms, including biology, biochemistry and bio-physics of meat in relation to tenderness have occurred throughout the meat supply chain. The textural properties of meat are perceived in the mouth upon consumption, and plant-based analogues of meat have attempted to replicate this consumer experience, with limited success. In the face of the current challenging environment, the continued success of the meat industry relies on ongoing advances in our understanding, and in industry innovation. During this presentation Dr. Robyn Warner, Domain Leader for Food and Nutritional Science at the University of Melbourne, Australia will give a comprehensive, contemporary review of meat tenderness and how the meat industry will continue to make meaningful progress in producing safe, high quality meat products.

The 66th ICoMST and AMSA 73rd RMC will be held August 3-6, 2020 online in the virtual format. For more information please visit: www.icomst2020.com or contact Deidrea Mabry 1-800-517-AMSA ext. 12.