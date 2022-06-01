AMSA Announces Symposium Speakers on Supply Chain – Untangling the Issues

Kearney, MO – The American Meat Science Association (AMSA) is pleased to announce Pat Binger, Dr. Norlyn Tipton, and Dr. John Scanga as the featured speakers in the symposium entitled “Supply Chain – Untangling the Issues” on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, during the 75th AMSA Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC). Cargill is the sponsor for this session.

Pat Binger, Vice President and International Lead for Cargill Protein North America, will begin this session speaking about “Red Meat Animal Protein Exports, Their Value, and Current Supply Chain Implications.” Beef and pork exports are essential and rely on complex supply chains in order to meet demand. Looking at data for 2021, exports were record-large and could have been even larger. This presentation will take a look at the data and trends while also discussing how maintaining the momentum could be more challenging in the future.

Norlyn Tipton, Ph.D.,Director of FSQA – Specialty Meat Group for Sysco, will follow with a presentation on “COVID-19 Supply Chain & Customer Issues at a Foodservice Meat & Seafood Processor.” COVID-19 and the global response to the pandemic caused devastating impacts at foodservice suppliers in the meat and seafood industry. This presentation will look into the challenges with customers and suppliers sourcing and selling meat and seafood products throughout the pandemic. It will also delve into some of the associated issues such as labor, FSQA, and inventory challenges at a foodservice meat and seafood processor due to the sudden pivots the COVID-19 pandemic response caused.

John Scanga, Ph.D., Vice President of Quality Assurance at Meyer Natural Foods, concludes this session by talking about “Supply Chain – Untangling the Issues Impacting Live Animal Production and Primary Processing.” Dr. Scanga’s presentation will explore the challenges faced within the domestic protein supply chain focusing on operations, supply logistics, and transportation.

