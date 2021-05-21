AMSA Launches Registration for the PORK 101 at Iowa State University

Kearney, MO – The American Meat Science Association (AMSA) is excited to announce that we have opened registration for the AMSA PORK 101 to take place at Iowa State University, November 8-10, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. PORK 101 is hosted by AMSA in cooperation with the National Pork Board and is sponsored by Merck Animal Health.

Over this past year AMSA and our members have updated and revised the course content to bring you the latest information. In 2021 we will also be offering smaller group sizes for each event to bring attendees more hands-on opportunities as they learn from our instructors. Attendees will experience firsthand the swine industry from live animal production through finished pork products. The course concludes with the attendees preparing and sampling products from pork carcasses including pumped loin, bacon, ham, and sausage.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the value differences in swine, pork carcasses, pork primals and processed pork products from meat science faculty and AMSA members at each university.

The program features:

• General Production Practices

• Hog Handling

• Grading and Live Hog Evaluation

• Lean Value Pricing

• Quality Management at Slaughter

• Hands-On Pork Slaughter

• Measuring Carcass Quality and Composition

• Hands-On Pork Carcass Fabrication

• Processing Technologies and Hands-On Lab

• Retail and Consumer Hot Topics

Past attendees of the AMSA PORK 101 Course can attest to the importance of attending.

“I can speak to the entire process of how pork is harvested now. Understanding the primals and the bone-in/boneless cuts is very important in my role.”

“Great course! I felt like the hands-on cutting was a great learning tool where I grew more familiar with each of the cuts of pork.”

PORK 101 is co-sponsored by the American Association of Meat Processors (AAMP), North American Meat Institute (NAMI), and the Southwest Meat Association (SMA). Registration for AMSA members and other partnering organizations is $950. Non-member registration is $1,150. Space is limited to the first 24 people so make sure to register soon!

AMSA is an organization recognized for its unmatched competence and commitment to attracting and developing meat industry leaders and providing science-based meat research and information. For more information or questions regarding PORK 101 please visit: www.pork101.org or contact Deidrea Mabry dmabry@meatscience.org.