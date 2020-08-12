‘An Industry Gone Bankrupt’: Weld County Lamb Producers to Feel Impact of Mountain States Rosen Closure

When the Mountain States Rosen lamb plant in Greeley announced its closure last month, the transaction was projected to have a major effect on the lamb industry nationwide.

The implications of the plant shutdown are already being felt in Weld County where as many as 300,000 lambs per year are kept on feedlots. Feedlots are where the lambs are fattened up before moving to slaughter at Mountain States Rosen, which was the largest harvesting and fabrication facility in the U.S.

The Mountain States cooperative of 145 members in 15 states including Colorado filed for bankruptcy in June.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Greeley Tribune