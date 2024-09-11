Angus Foundation Recognizes 5 Young Cattlemen and Women with Commercial Scholarships

The commercial cattlemen scholarship program helps support students using Angus genetics in a commercial operation.

“It is more than just a cow show.” A statement that is echoed through the halls of the American Angus Association®. Five young cattlemen and women are perfect examples of their involvement in the cattle industry outside of the show ring.



Kellum Carnahan, Cash Fuesz, Emma Houck, Anna Houck and Coy Stamm are recipients of the 2024 Angus Foundation Commercial Cattlemen’s scholarship. The scholarships are awarded to students using Angus sires in their commercial cattle operations. Recipients must be pursuing an undergraduate degree or enrolled in a vocational program at an accredited institution of higher education.



“This scholarship program is designed to support students with a commercial cattle background in the beef industry,” said Jaclyn Boester, executive director of the Angus Foundation. “Supporting youth in their education is an important part of the Foundation’s mission.”



Two Angus Foundation representatives, two Angus industry representatives and one beef cattle industry leader make up the Angus Foundation’s scholarship selection committee, which reviews applications. Emphasis is placed on the applicant’s knowledge of the cattle industry and their perspective of the Angus breed.



Since 1998, the Angus Foundation has awarded over $4.9 million in undergraduate and graduate scholarships. For more information on the Commercial Cattlemen scholarship, visit AngusFoundation.org. Applications for the next scholarship cycle will be due May 1, 2025.



2024 Commercial Cattlemen Scholarship recipients:



Kellum Carnahan of Julesburg, Colorado, has raised Angus cattle since he was eight because of the popularity of the Angus bull. Although his family’s beginning in the breed was half-hearted, he says he has been a die-hard since he bought his first Angus cow.



“The reason I continue to utilize Angus genetics is simple,” Carnahan said. “They offer everything I want.”



Carnahan attends Kansas State University, majoring in animal sciences and industry, with a production agriculture specialization and is a member of the livestock judging team. After graduating he plans to combine his skills learned through livestock judging and his love for Angus cattle to raise high-quality seedstock and commercial cattle, to increase profitability for the commercial cattleman.



Cash Fuesz of Eureka, Kansas, is what one could call a traditional cattleman. With a love for both horses and Angus cows, Fuesz has seen the benefits of using Angus genetics within his family’s herd to improve the overall quality.



“Dad and I have seen the performance, feed efficiency, and perhaps most importantly the maternal strength, longevity and mothering ability of the cowherd improve because of the increase of Angus genetics we utilize,” Fuesz said.



Fuesz will graduate from Weatherford College in 2026 with a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership. He says he hopes that his education and life experiences will set him up to promote, advocate and support the western lifestyle and equine and cattle industries.



Anna Houck of Rogersville, Tennessee, grew up immersed in agriculture from alfalfa and tobacco production to beef cattle, her youth has been filled with learning opportunities, especially ones involving Angus cattle.



“I understand the correlation between genetics and the beef industry,” Houck said. “The Angus breed has been and will continue to be an important component in the beef industry.”



Houck currently attends Walters State Community College in Morristown, Tennessee, with the goal of one day obtaining her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree at Richard A. Gillespie College of Veterinary Medicine at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee. She believes her upbringing in agriculture sparked her interest in veterinary medicine.



Emma Houck of Rogersville, Tennessee, is very similar to her twin sister, as she also believes in the power of Angus genetics within their commercial herd and sees the benefits through high-quality meat production.



“I have realized just how important EPDs are within cattle herds,” Houck said. “Having registered Angus cattle allows for us to implement the EPDs through the passing down of genetic traits. The meat quality that is passed down through generations has developed an exceptional reputation.”



Like her sister, Emma currently attends Walters State Community College Morristown, Tennessee. She also plans to pursue a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree at Richard A. Gillespie College of Veterinary Medicine at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee. She credits her success in her education and future career goals to her leadership involvement in 4-H and FFA.



Coy Stamm of Washington, Kansas, is simply passionate about production agriculture and Angus cattle. His family has over 350 commercial Angus cows and they utilize the benefits of EPDs and crossbreeding to meet their customers’ demands. They also background around 1,000 head a year, and Stamm notes that this is a testament to the economic benefits of Angus genetics.



“When it’s time to sell, the Angus calves consistently outperform other cattle in the market, indicating their high demand and superior performance,” Stamm said. “This market success reinforces our confidence in the economic viability of Angus Genetics.”



Stamm is a junior at Kansas State University, majoring in agronomy with a dual minor in animal sciences and industry and ag sales. Post-graduation, Stamm hopes to work in the commercial agriculture sector with the long-term goal of returning to the family farm and cattle operation to be the fifth generation to run cattle on their land.

