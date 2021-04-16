Angus Foundation to Host Annual Golf Tournament

Attention golf and Angus enthusiasts, after a crazy year resulting in the 2020 Angus Foundation Golf Tournament cancellation, the Angus Foundation is set to host their Annual Golf Tournament in conjunction with the 2021 National Junior Angus Show in Grand Island, Nebraska. The event is to be hosted Tuesday, July 13, 2021, with registration to begin at 7:00 a.m. and the shotgun start at 8 a.m. at the Indianhead Golf Club located in Grand Island, Nebraska.

“This year we are more excited than ever to host the 20th Annual Angus Foundation Golf Tournament,” said Thomas Marten, executive director of the Angus Foundation. “Not only will this be a day that supports the Angus breed, but also a day to catch up and reconnect with the Angus Family after a year away from normalcy.”

Sponsorship options are available to state and regional Angus associations, individuals, businesses, farms and ranches. There are different promotional opportunities at eight sponsorship levels. Sponsors will be recognized in the tournament program; tournament luncheon; post-event news release; Angus Journal®; and the Angus Foundation website. Sponsorship spots include the following: luncheon, beverage/player cart, tournament prizes, clubhouse, hole-in-one tee box, hole and flag. The sponsorship deadline is June 11.

Player registration is open until July 1. Adult registration is $100, and National Junior Angus Association (NJAA) member registration is $75. Players get 18 holes of golf, golf cart rental, continental breakfast and Certified Angus Beef ® brand lunch. Mulligans will be available at the course for $10 each with a limit of one per player. After the registration deadline, adult players will be $110, and junior members will be $85.

For player registration, sponsorship opportunities or more information about the golf tournament, contact Kris Sticken with the Angus Foundation at 816-383-5100, or visit angusfoundation.org.

—Written by Karen Hiltbrand, Angus Communications

About the Angus Foundation

Established as a 501(c)(3) organization in 1980, the Angus Foundation remains focused on its mission to support Angus education, youth and research. The organization has distributed more than $3.5 million in youth scholarships since 1998, and has also invested more than $1.3 million in beef cattle research throughout the past decade.

For more information, contact the Angus Foundation at 816-383-5100 or visit www.angusfoundation.org.

ANGUS MEANS BUSINESS. The American Angus Association® is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving close to 25,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. It’s home to an extensive breed registry that grows by more than 300,000 animals each year. The Association also provides programs and services to farmers, ranchers and others who rely on Angus to produce quality genetics for the beef industry and quality beef for consumers.

For more information about Angus cattle and the American Angus Association, visit www.angus.org.