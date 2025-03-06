Antitrust Lawsuit Ended Against Triumph Foods by Attorney General; Alaska Agrees to Dismissal 

Triumph Foods is the only pork processor to receive a zero-dollar resolution

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The State of Alaska agreed to fully dismiss claims along with a zero-dollar resolution with Triumph Foods, ending its pursuit of an antitrust case against the company that alleged pork processors used Agristats to engage in price fixing and suppression of the supply of pork products in the United States. Triumph Foods is the only pork processor in this litigation to receive a zero-dollar resolution with a dismissal.

“With this agreement to dismiss, the Attorney General recognized that our farmer-owned company is different than other processors in the industry wrapped up in this litigation,” said Matt England, CEO of Triumph Foods. “We do not own or control any hog production assets or sales, and Triumph Foods broke away from the rest of the industry in 2006 to open new plants and expand pork supply – which is the exact opposite of the theory alleged.”

This proposed dismissal is the second significant resolution for Triumph Foods in the antitrust litigation against the industry. Plaintiffs also agreed to dismiss the company from a separate wage-fixing class action antitrust litigation against other large competitors. In that matter, Triumph did not settle and plaintiffs requested that the court approve a full dismissal in exchange for Triumph’s cooperation.

“We look forward to dismissals or similar resolutions with other plaintiffs who have now had the chance to review discovery, as there is no evidence to support the claims against Triumph,” England said.