Applegate Farms, LLC Announces $50,000 Support to FoodCorps

Donation To Fund Food Education and Access in New Jersey Schools

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — In its commitment to empowering a new generation of eaters, Applegate Farms, LLC, the makers of the nation’s leading natural and organic meat brand, has announced a new partnership with FoodCorps, a national justice organization working at the intersection of food and education. The funds and additional corporate support will be focused on schools where a majority of students benefit from free school meals, all based in Applegate’s home state of New Jersey.

“We are honored to support FoodCorps’ visionary work in classrooms, gardens, and cafeterias, educating a new generation of students on the power of food,” said Joseph O’Connor, president of Applegate. “Food systems change only happens when knowledge is shared equally. FoodCorps’ commitment to empowering young people to be their own health advocates speaks to the heart of Applegate’s mission: Changing The Meat We Eat®.”

FoodCorps partners with schools and communities to nourish kids’ health, education and sense of belonging. Its AmeriCorps members collaborate with educators and school nutrition leaders to teach kids about growing, cooking and eating nourishing food, and to bring more fresh, local and culturally relevant foods to school cafeterias. FoodCorps also advocates for policy change to deepen investments in food education, scratch-cooked school meals, and free school meals for all, among others.

“We are thrilled to partner with Applegate and grateful for its generous support of our work advancing justice for kids through nourishing food,” said Curt Ellis, Co-Founder and CEO of FoodCorps. “We look forward to working together to ensure every child in New Jersey has access to the food education and healthy school meals they need to learn, grow, and thrive.”

FoodCorps reaches more than 100,000 students each year through its direct programming. And its impact is clear: kids in schools with more FoodCorps hands-on learning activities eat up to three times as many fruits and vegetables as students who receive less of those activities.

“As a mission-based company, Applegate believes that we are all a part of something bigger. We are proud to support FoodCorps’ 2030 goal for every child to have access to food education and nourishing food in school,” said Carolyn Gahn, senior director of mission and advocacy at Applegate. “By educating young people on the importance of healthy eating, we are investing in the wellbeing of our communities and in the next generation.”

About Applegate Farms, LLC

Founded in 1987, Applegate Farms, LLC produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source from farms where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate, all part of our mission – Changing The Meat We Eat®.

*Humanely Raised can mean many things. Applegate Humanely Raised means:

The animals are 100% grass-fed or raised on vegetarian feed, provided environmental enrichments to promote natural behaviors and well-being, and provided ample space to grow.

Animals fed vegetarian or grass-fed diets with no hormones or antibiotics and provided increased living space or no confinement.

Animals raised with no antibiotics ever or growth promotants, on vegetarian feed with no animal by-products (beef is 100% grass-fed) and with space to engage in natural behaviors and promote natural growth.

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on https://www.instagram.com/applegate, or send a text to (908) 725-5800.

About FoodCorps

FoodCorps partners with schools and communities to nourish children’s health, education, and sense of belonging so that every child, in every school, experiences the joy and power of food. Our AmeriCorps members serve alongside educators and school nutrition leaders to provide children with nourishing meals, food education, and culturally affirming experiences with food that celebrate and nurture the whole child. Building on this direct programming, FoodCorps advocates for policy change, grows networks, and develops leaders in service of every child’s health and well-being. Our goal is that by 2030, every child will have access to food education and nourishing food in school.

To learn more about FoodCorps’ work across the country, visit http://www.foodcorps.org or follow @foodcorps on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.