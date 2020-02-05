Applegate Launches Clean Meat Cleanse Program

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — With millions of Americans nursing a hamburger hangover after a Big Game party heavy on meaty dishes loaded with artificial ingredients, chemical nitrates and made from animals raised with antibiotics, Applegate, the nation’s leading all natural and organic meat company, is coming to the rescue with the hair of the hot dog that bit them, The Cleaner Wiener™ style.

The “Applegate Clean Meat Cleanse” program lends a helping hand to everyone in resetting their palates and meat-eating habits after their Big Game mis-steaks. Applegate developed this cheeky “cleanse” to show the small, yet delicious steps meat lovers can take in their everyday lives to choose clean meat options by introducing them to three curated “cleanse programs” of Applegate’s signature products.

The “Applegate Clean Meat Cleanse” is the first program of the mission-driven brand’s new “Go Applegatarian” movement. Applegate wants to add a new type of “tarian” to the lexicon of eating ideologies and defines an Applegatarian as someone who consciously chooses clean, craveable meat for ethical*, environmentally responsible** and delicious reasons.

“At Applegate, we wholeheartedly believe that you can have your meat and eat it too – enjoy it without compromising ethical or social values,” said Nicole Glenn, Vice President, Brand Strategy & Innovation. “The Applegate Clean Meat Cleanse brings this to life in a tongue-and-cheek way. We know there are many conscientious carnivores out there, and we want to help them make better choices and to ‘Go Applegatarian’.”

Big Game Sunday is a day where Americans consume a staggering amount of meat with more than $58 million spent on deli sandwiches and more than 1.3 billion chicken wings consumed. However, many do not think about how and where these products are being made. The “Applegate Clean Meat Cleanse” is the perfect opportunity for Americans to reflect on the meat they have been eating and to start taking cleaner meat options into consideration.

The “Applegate Clean Meat Cleanse” will feature three different levels of cleansing, all with different Applegate® products to get your body and mind back on track following your game day feast.

A series of digital video and social posts will run across paid digital, video and social properties to support the “Applegate Clean Meat Cleanse” promoting the “cleanse” and its three levels of engagement toward helping consumers achieve total meat-vana. Applegate has released a parody video to showcase the “Applegate Clean Meat Cleanse,” which can be viewed here.

In addition, Applegate’s new “Go Applegatarian” movement can be found on social and digital media through a series of short digital videos depicting the different types of “tarians” and how you might be an Applegatarian, which can be viewed here.

The movement is poised to create a new and passionate community for conscientious meat eaters to rally around their love for consuming the highest quality meat products that are sourced from animals that are Applegate Humanely Raised on farms that practice socially responsible and sustainable farming practices.

“The ‘Go Applegatarian’ movement is an extension of our brand’s mission- Changing The Meat We Eat®– and we couldn’t be more excited to launch it,” said Applegate President John Ghingo. “Applegate’s beliefs in the way animals should be raised and how food should be produced can completely change the way consumers think about and understand meat, and the Applegatarian movement will create a community for consumers who want to enjoy meat in a socially responsible way.”

To find more information on the “Go Applegatarian” movement, the “Applegate Clean Meat Cleanse,” and Applegate products at a nearby retailer, visit www.applegate.com/cleanmeatcleanse.

About Applegate

Founded in 1987, Applegate produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source from farms where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate, all part of our mission – Changing The Meat We Eat®. Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate natural means our food is:

From animals that are Applegate Humanely Raised without antibiotics, added hormones or growth promotants

From animals fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet (our beef is 100 percent grass-fed)

Free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates or phosphates

Free of artificial ingredients or preservatives

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on www.facebook.com/applegate or twitter.com/Applegate.

*Ethical: Animals raised with no antibiotics ever or growth promotants, on vegetarian feed with no animal by products (beef is 100% grass-fed) and with space to engage in natural behaviors and promote natural growth.

**Environmentally responsible: Applegate requires all animals be raised without antibiotics. Applegate is committed to advancing agriculture and processing systems like organic, non-GMO and regenerative farming