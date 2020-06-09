Attorney Generals from Around the Country Request Investigation into Possible Price-Fixing In Beef Industry

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes and several other AGs from around the country are requesting a full investigation into possible price-fixing by meatpackers in the cattle industry.

In a letter addressed to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, AG Reyes stated he is concerned with market manipulation by the four largest meatpacking companies who control more than 80% of the beef processing in the United States, noting prices for consumers have reached record levels in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but cattle prices remain low and are decreasing.

“Especially now, we need to encourage fair competition in the meat packing industry and protect consumers,” said Attorney General Reyes. “We intend to ask the DOJ to conduct a vigorous investigation into the meatpacking industry with an eye on what kinds of competitive practices occur.”

