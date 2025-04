MOSS VALE, Australia – At a cattle auction in Australia’s lush Southern Highlands, an auctioneer shouts from a gantry over the din of nearly 2,000 cows waiting to be bought.

Prospective owners in felted hats bid up prices with a nod of the head, and business is brisk, despite U.S. President Donald Trump imposing a 10% import tariff on Australian goods and singling out the country’s beef exports for criticism.

