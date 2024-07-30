Ball Park Brand Celebrates Unique Hot Dog Topping Mashups this Grilling Season

The iconic brand invites fans to share their favorite hot dog topping creations for a chance to win the ultimate backyard cookout.

SPRINGDALE, Ark – Whether it’s ketchup, mustard or even kimchi, Ball Park® brand knows summertime grilling means a million different ways to dress a hot dog. While there may be as many ways to top a hot dog as there are Americans across the nation to enjoy them, the brand is on a mission to help people celebrate the great taste we all have in common. After all, 96% of Americans agree people should be free to put whatever condiments they like on their hot dogs1.

Starting Wednesday, July 17, National Hot Dog Day, through August 17, Ball Park brand is celebrating freedom of hot dog expression by challenging fans to post their unique hot dog topping mashups for a chance to win the ultimate backyard cookout on the last day of summer. Added perks include a personal hot dog vendor and toppings bar of their dreams. To enter, fans can post their wacky hot dog-topping creations to TikTok using #HotDogHotTakes and tagging @BallParkBrand. From a sweet-and-savory mix to a spicy surprise, the possibilities are endless.

Hot dog fans nationwide can also get in on the fun by texting the phrase “hot dog hot takes” to the brand’s Hot Dog Hotline: 479-348-2255 (B-A-L-L). The Hotline provides 24/7 public access to exclusive grilling tips, recipe inspiration and official #HotDogHotTakes from July 17 through September 2.

“We know how passionate consumers are about their hot dog toppings, from quirky personal preferences to hardline regional styles,” said Michael Roslen, Senior Brand Manager, Ball Park brand. “Not only are we encouraging consumers to share their unique ‘Hot Dog Hot Takes,’ but we’re also providing public access to our Hot Dog Hotline to help fire up new recipe ideas for this grilling season.”

Hot dog lovers everywhere may be surprised that:

82% of Americans believe there’s no wrong way to dress a hot dog.

59% of Americans who dress their hot dogs choose cheese, making it the nation’s most popular hot dog topping.

41% of Americans enjoy non-traditional condiments like BBQ sauce, ranch dressing, sriracha or savory jam.

Nearly 8 in 10 hot dog dressers use multiple toppings on their hot dogs.

One lucky winner will be selected to receive the ultimate backyard cookout to bid farewell to summer the Ball Park brand way. No purchase is necessary. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and District of Columbia who are the age of majority for that state (eighteen years or older). Entry period ends August 17, 2024. See the official rules here.

Ball Park brand offers a variety of hot dogs such as Prime beef, Angus beef, 100% beef, classic and turkey franks. Ball Park franks plump when you cook them for a deliciously juicy bite every time. The brand’s wide range of hot dog varieties make it easy to satisfy summertime cravings during any season.

About Ball Park® Brand

The Ball Park brand was launched in 1957 in response to a request for a hot dog from the owner of the Detroit Tigers baseball team and today is an official partner of the Detroit Tigers. The Ball Park frank was such a success it was expanded nationally. Today, Ball Park brand offers a variety of hot dogs such as Prime beef, Angus beef, beef, meat and turkey franks. Ball Park products can be found in supermarkets, convenience stores and a variety of sports venues. For more information, visit ballparkbrand.com or on social Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.

1Ballpark included three questions in the CARAVAN survey conducted by Big Village among a sample of 1,012 adults 18 years of age and older. The online omnibus study is conducted three times a week among a demographically representative U.S. sample of 1,012 adults 18 years of age and older. This survey was live on April 26-28, 2024. Completed interviews are weighted by five variables: age, sex, geographic region, race and education to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the total U.S. population, 18 years of age and older based on U.S. Census data.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like Family™ and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, Aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely, sustainably, and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had approximately 139,000 team members as of September 30, 2023. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.