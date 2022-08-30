Barvecue Expands into Giant Supermarkets

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Barvecue is pleased to announce a major new retail expansion with The Giant Company Supermarkets. Barvecue’s wood-smoked, plant-based Pulled BVQ and Carnitas will be placed within the frozen section of 201 Giant locations. Barvecue will be on shelf in 47 Giant Carlisle Division stores in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, and Virginia. The Giant Landover Division will offer Barvecue in 154 stores in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, and the District of Columbia. Giant locations include Giant Food Stores and Martin’s Food Markets.

This additional new retail distribution significantly expands Barvecue’s product availability in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Barvecue’s plant-based product offering attracts a wide range of shoppers looking for quick, easy, delicious, and nutritious meal options.

Pulled BVQ is a great-tasting plant-based meat, authentically wood-smoked with barbecue seasoning. Finish with your favorite sauce for a perfect BBQ sandwich. Barvecue’s wood-smoked plant-based Carnitas are ideal for tacos, nachos, and burritos. In addition to great taste and texture, Barvecue products are vegan, gluten-free, and Non-GMO Project Verified.

Barvecue Director of Business Development, Kelsey Joseph, commented, “Barvecue uses really wholesome plant-based ingredients so we are excited to be a part of Giant’s strategic decision to increase its assortment of plant-based foods and tie it to the grocer’s emphasis on healthy eating. Giant is looking to attract a wide range of shoppers, from those avoiding animal products to others trying flexitarian or vegetarian diets. Barvecue is great for animals, people, and the planet. There’s really just a ton of reasons to eat Barvecue.”

About Barvecue

Barvecue is a mission-driven company based in Cornelius, NC. Established in 2017, Barvecue seeks to create the best-tasting wood-smoked, plant-based foods, while building a company that cares about people, animals, and the planet. www.barvecue.com @barvecue