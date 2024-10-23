Barvecue Launches Crumbled Bacon Toppings: a Flavorful, Plant-Based Comfort Food Classic

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Barvecue, makers of wood-smoked, plant-based, comfort foods, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product: Crumbled Bacon Toppings. Building upon its success in the frozen aisle, with Pulled BVQ, Carnitas, and Naked Shredded Chicken, Barvecue is thrilled to introduce the latest addition to its flavor-packed family in the shelf-stable “Toppings” category.

As Barvecue operates the world’s largest plant-based smokehouse, introducing a bacon product made perfect sense. Crumbled Bacon Toppings are crafted with the same commitment to quality and flavor that Barvecue customers are accustomed to. Crumbled Bacon Toppings are a delicious addition to salads, baked potatoes, pizzas, soups, and more, delivering a boost of flavor and plant-based protein to every dish.

Barvecue prides itself on using simple, real ingredients. Crumbled Bacon Toppings feature a clean label with US-grown and processed ingredients, including pea protein, sweet potato, organic apple cider vinegar, expeller-pressed canola oil, and a blend of spices. This thoughtful recipe means that compared to competitors, Barvecue Crumbled Bacon Toppings offer equivalent protein, decreased fat, and no cholesterol—proving that wholesome ingredients can deliver exceptional taste and texture.

Foodservice packs will be available for nationwide shipping from WebstaurantStore in early November. Chase Slenker, Plant-Based Category Manager at WebstaurantStore, remarked, “Barvecue’s new plant-based crumbled bacon is an innovative new product in the plant-based space and is a much-needed improvement to traditional bacon bits and existing “flavored” plant-based bacon products. The real smoke flavor and authentic texture leaves a lasting positive impression and I’m excited for foodservice operators across the U.S to be able to try this product in their recipes.”

Retail packs are available online at Barvecue.com and will be coming to retailers near you soon. One enthusiastic reviewer noted, “We had a baked potato and topped it with Barvecue Crumbled Bacon. The flavor blended nicely and the Toppings gave a nice pick up to the potato. The Bacon’s appearance and texture are excellent.”

About Barvecue

Barvecue is a mission-driven, certified B Corporation, crafting better comfort foods from plants. With a focus on quality and simple ingredients, Barvecue aims to make plant-based eating enjoyable, nutritious, and convenient for all. www.barvecue.com @barvecue