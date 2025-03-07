Beef Checkoff: Unpacking Consumer Preferences and Buying Behaviors

Research is a cornerstone of the Beef Checkoff program, helping drive demand and build trust in beef. A successful beef industry is dependent on the decisions consumers make in the grocery store — that’s why it’s imperative that the Beef Checkoff understands consumers’ evolving preferences, perceptions and purchasing behaviors.

Once the Beef Checkoff understands the ever-evolving consumer audience and what drives their decisions, contractors can develop and activate more informed beef marketing efforts and campaigns.

TODAY’S BEEF CONSUMER

Executed by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, the annual Checkoff-funded “Today’s Beef Consumer” report tracks consumer mindsets and trends, monitors issues and surveys the general landscape that has the potential to impact the food industry. Here’s a breakdown of the newly released research and findings:

RAISED & GROWN

RESEARCH

A majority of consumers (58%) rank beef above other proteins when considering their level of trust in the people who raise the animals. Of the individuals who are concerned about beef production (35%), the top priority is overall animal welfare.1

Seventy percent of consumers consider how their food is raised and grown when choosing a meal with protein. However, only one-fourth of consumers are actively changing their shopping behaviors based on sustainability claims.1,2

ACTIVATION

Knowing some consumers are concerned and make purchasing decisions based on how an animal is raised, Checkoff-funded Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. develops videos highlighting families, communities and professionals working in the beef industry and their commitment to the land and cattle.

Targeting consumers on YouTube, social media and streaming TV services, these videos are successfully helping build consumer trust in the beef industry.

Before watching the videos, slightly more than 30% of consumers had a positive perception of how cattle are raised for food. These numbers more than doubled to more than 70% after watching the videos showcasing beef’s story and the people behind it.

CONVENIENCE, VERSATILITY AND PRICE

RESEARCH

Most consumers spend less than 30 minutes preparing dinner on a weekday (60%) and over the weekend (54%). Beef is a convenient, versatile choice for a quick meal, as demonstrated by an uptick in beef consumption at home, with more than half of consumers eating ground beef as an ingredient (61%) or a hamburger patty (51%) and more than one third eating steak (38%) in the past week. 1, 3

37% of consumers are looking for deals and coupons

36% are eating out less

28% are finding more ways to use leftovers

27% are stocking up or freezing items more frequently

More than half (52%) of all consumers report using recipes at least weekly. In particular, consumers look for budget-friendly (52%) and quick recipes (49%) with engaging imagery (60%).4

ACTIVATION

Because consumers feel the pressures of inflation, they are looking for ways to save and be efficient with their grocery store trips. Recipe development by the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. culinary team showcases how consumers can prepare less expensive cuts of beef and how to do more with leftovers. Also, recipes are highlighted in categories such as “one-dish meals” and “30 minutes or less” to inspire convenient and accessible beef meals for all ages. Checkoff-funded content creator and influencer partnerships also showcase low-cost, simple beef recipes that are easy to make at home.

PRICE

RESEARCH

In 2024, the cost of eating out was more than four times higher than the cost of a meal at home. As more than one-third (35%) choose to cook at home more often, consumers are continuing to choose beef, as demonstrated by a 3.8% increase in pounds sold and a 9.3% increase in total sales value for retail beef compared to one year ago.1,8,9

As inflationary pressures continue, 13% of consumers say they plan to purchase more budget-friendly ground beef in the future. Ground beef represents 48% of beef sales in volume at the retail case, and pounds sold are up 3.5% compared to one year ago.1, 10

ACTIVATION

Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. highlights the many ways families can utilize ground beef through engaging recipe collections that highlight comforting classics like chili or meatloaf to more innovative burger options. Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. also provides consumers with

the best methods of cooking ground beef and a guide to understanding the different grinds. Videos with chef influencer partnerships cover “tips for cooking ground beef” and “prepping and cooking the perfect burger” and are delivered to consumers on YouTube and social media.

NUTRITION

RESEARCH

Eighty-eight percent of consumers sometimes or always consider if food is high in protein when choosing a meal.1

A majority (52%) of consumers rank beef above other proteins when considering which is a “great source of protein.” In 2024, 20% of consumers who were following a diet opted for a high-protein version, and 38% of consumers are paying attention to food labels when choosing what to eat.1,5,6

ACTIVATION

The Beef Checkoff funds human nutrition research to provide science- backed data that demonstrates beef ‘s role in a healthy lifestyle for infants, toddlers, adolescents and adults. Human nutrition insights featured on Checkoff-funded BeefResearch.org, highlight beef’s protein content and the nine other essential nutrients it provides in informational resources for families of all ages. Additionally, this research supports Checkoff-funded efforts to push beef’s nutritional benefits. Here are a just few ways this information is delivered to consumer and nutrition and health expert audiences:

Partnerships with leading, credentialed nutrition influencers to reach consumers via social media and blog posts.

Messaging in top-tier nutrition and health journals and e-blasts to provide health professionals with educational opportunities.

In-office educational toolkits delivered to doctor’s offices across the nation.

Interactive, educational-based events to engage nutrition and health experts (physicians, dietitians, and other health and wellness specialists) on understanding beef’s role in wellbeing.

EATING EXPERIENCE

RESEARCH

86% of consumers indicate they always or often consider taste when choosing what protein to eat at home.

On average, since 2019, 57% of consumers say beef outranks other proteins when it comes to taste.7

ACTIVATION

From mouthwatering recipe videos to engaging, recipe-centered social media content to partnerships with chefs and influencers to advertisements across digital platforms and streaming services, Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. efforts position beef as the tastiest option.

