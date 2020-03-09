Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. Shows Retailers That Beef is the Most Valuable Protein During 2020 Annual Meat Conference

More than 1,750 Annual Meat Conference attendees, including retailers, processors and packers, learned that beef is the most valuable protein in terms of sales1 and how the Beef Quality Assurance program is helping improve consumer attitudes about beef. The premier retail event featured comprehensive education sessions, updates on the latest developments in meat at retail and networking opportunities.

The highlight of Annual Meat Conference is always the release of the latest iteration of the Power of Meat: An In-Depth Look at Meat Through the Shopper’s Eyes report, which is a comprehensive look at retail sales data and consumer attitudes and behavior regarding purchasing meat. This year was no exception and it contained good news for retailers’ meat departments: meat department sales have accelerated 1% to $50.4 billion over 2019, with volume sales up 0.1%2. Beef had the strongest gains amongst all proteins in both dollars and volume, with dollar sales up 1.5% and volume up 0.7%3, reiterating its position as the MVP (most valuable protein) of the grocery store4. This has benefits far beyond the meat department, as baskets with beef generate a higher average purchase total when compared to baskets with other animal proteins, and sales 19 times greater than carts with beef substitutes5.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Beef Checkoff Program