Beef Showcased During 50th Running of The Falmouth Road Race in Cape Cod

The Northeast Beef Promotion Initiative (NEBPI), a subcontractor to the Beef Checkoff, ensured that beef’s taste, versatility, and nutrient profile was well-represented throughout the 50th running of the Asics Falmouth Road Race, thanks to a partnership between the national Beef Checkoff, the South Dakota Beef Industry Council and the Montana Beef Council. The race’s health and fitness expo was hosted Thursday, August 18 – Saturday, August 20, 2022, with the race hosted on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in Falmouth, MA.

Through various avenues, including on-site activation at the expo, virtual goodie bag interaction with race participants, Northeast Team Beef participation in the race, and more, the reach and visibility of Checkoff messaging and content was increased. Outreach focused on connecting with active millennial athletes and their families, while encouraging incorporation of beef, as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.

Race participants that visited the Beef Booth during the health and fitness expo received a Beef Jerky Trail Mix sample, a quick, easy and portable protein packed snack, ideal for athletes. Expo attendees also had the opportunity to engage with members of Northeast Team Beef, which is made up of over 40 athletes and fitness enthusiasts from across the Northeast region. Team Beef is a diverse community of runners, triathletes, farmers, moms, dads, college students and professionals that rely upon the health benefits of lean beef to fuel their healthy and active lifestyles. Attendees also had the opportunity to participate in a quick survey for a chance to win a beef prize pack. 48% of those surveyed during the Health and Fitness Expo, stated that they find the positive attributes of beef strongly outweigh any of the negatives.

Northeast Team Beef member Kim and Jeanne Marchand shared, “We had the honor to run the nostalgic 50th anniversary Falmouth Road Race representing Team Beef. It was great to hear the crowds screaming “Go Team Beef” which gave us that extra push to keep going considering the high temperature.”

Beef’s positive nutritional attributes were also amplified through a partnership with Jenny Shea Rawn, Registered Dietitian and Falmouth resident, through engaging blog post content and engaging social media extension. Jenny featured beef in two great surf and turf recipes available on her blog, a Surf and Turf Platter and Scallop and Steak Kabobs. “It was an honor to work with NEBPI to bring these nutrient-rich unique surf and turf recipes, using lean cuts of

beef and local seafood, to my audience and fellow runners of the Falmouth Road Race”, says Jenny Shea Rawn. “I also had a blast running as a member of Northeast Team Beef for the first time this year; my 5th time running this iconic Cape Cod race.”

For more information about beef promotion in the Northeast region, visit www.nebpi.org/.

Stay connected with the Northeast Beef Promotion Initiative Facebook and Instagram pages to catch up on how the Northeast region is actively seeking to promote beef.

For more information, visit NEBPI.org or BeefBoard.org

