Beef’s Sustainability: Beef’s Role in a Resilient Food System

The path to sustainability is never complete. Rather, it is a continuous journey being carried out by the farmers and ranchers responsible for raising and supplying beef to the U.S. and across the world. To the beef community, sustainability comprises much more than environmental considerations. Today, a sustainable food supply balances efficient production with environmental, social and economic impacts.

Learn more here about how today’s beef farmers and ranchers are contributing to a more sustainable food supply.

And, watch these webinar recordings to help you understand and answer customer questions about how beef’s sustainability is defined and benchmarked.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Beef Checkoff