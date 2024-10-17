Before the Butcher Introduces Cooked Plant-Based Breakfast Sausage

LOS ANGELES — Before the Butcher, a leading producer of plant-based meat alternatives, has introduced its new Cooked Plant-Based Breakfast Sausage Patty. Designed to deliver the authentic taste of sausage, this new option is soy-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO, making it a healthier alternative for those looking to reduce their meat intake without compromising flavor or convenience.

The fully cooked sausage patty boasts a taste and texture that mirrors traditional pork sausage, making it easy to reheat and use in a variety of dishes. Whether paired with a bun, biscuit, muffin, or your favorite breakfast sides, the Before the Butcher Cooked Plant-Based Breakfast Sausage Patty provides a savory, juicy experience that appeals to both plant-based eaters and meat lovers alike.

“Before the Butcher is committed to offering innovative, delicious plant-based options that allow consumers to enjoy their favorite meals in a more sustainable, health-conscious way,” said Danny O’Malley, President of Before the Butcher. “Our new Cooked Plant-Based Breakfast Sausage Patty reflects our dedication to continuously evolving with market trends and customer feedback. We prioritize taste, quality, and inclusivity in the plant-based food space.”

Key Features of Before the Butcher’s Plant-Based Breakfast Sausage Patty:

Crafted to have the texture and flavor of traditional pork sausage, our patties are perfect for any meal. Free From Common Allergens: Made without soy, gluten, dairy, GMOs, cholesterol, hormones, and antibiotics, catering to various dietary needs and preferences.

Made without soy, gluten, dairy, GMOs, cholesterol, hormones, and antibiotics, catering to various dietary needs and preferences. Convenient and Easy to Prepare: Fully cooked for quick and hassle-free preparation. Simply heat to a minimum internal temperature of 165°F.

Fully cooked for quick and hassle-free preparation. Simply heat to a minimum internal temperature of 165°F. Long Shelf Life: Frozen shelf life of 12 months from the production date and a refrigerated life of 5 days after thawing.

Frozen shelf life of 12 months from the production date and a refrigerated life of 5 days after thawing. Made in the USA: Proudly manufactured in San Diego, California, ensuring high-quality production standards.

About Before the Butcher

Innovation…It’s what Before the Butcher® stands for and it’s how we have become a plant-based category leader in flavor, variety and texture. Our diverse mix of delicious plant-based burger patties, grounds, chunks, shreds and more, seamlessly replace traditional meats in your favorite recipes. From our early days in 2016, we’ve crafted 100% plant-based meat alternatives that amazingly match the taste and texture of traditional meat products such as chicken, beef, and pork. All are free of gluten, GMOs, dairy, cholesterol, hormones, and antibiotics.

We cook-up products for our retail, foodservice and private label customers. If you’re cooking at home, for a restaurant, or are looking for your own brand of plant-based proteins—Before the Butcher has a bounty of plant-based options for you.