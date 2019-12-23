Before the Butcher Triples UNCUT Burger Distribution with Albertson’s, Mariano’s & More

IRVINE, CA – Before the Butcher is tripling retail distribution of its UNCUT plant-based burger and sausage products with rollouts in more than 320 Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions locations this month to be followed by Mariano’s, Pic ‘n Save, Metro Markets and Copps stores shortly after the new year. The expansion follows the October retail debut of the UNCUT lineup in Ralphs Grocery, Lucky’s Market and Whole Foods Market in Long Beach.

The Before the Butcher retail collection includes the UNCUT Burger, UNCUT Savory Chicken Burger, UNCUT Roasted Turkey Burger and UNCUT Breakfast Sausage Patty, offering more variety than any other plant-based burger brand. Some stores will also sell prepared foods made with UNCUT products, providing additional options for consumers concerned about the negative effects of meat production and consumption on animal welfare, climate change and human health.

The New York Times recently ranked UNCUT products as the meatiest of six plant-based burgers in a group taste test, also noting the brand’s vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO features.

“Our retail footprint is expanding rapidly because retailers recognize the value of offering a plant-based meat brand with four different choices to suit different consumer tastes and provide menu variety,” said Danny O’Malley, The Presiplant and Founder of Before the Butcher. “We expect to double retail distribution again over the next few months.”

The Good Food Institute recently reported that sales of plant-based meat soared 37% from April 2017 to April 2019, now accounting for 2% of all dollar sales for retail packaged meat and outpacing the retail sales growth of animal meat. A separate report by investment firm UBS forecast even faster growth over the next decade, with total plant-based protein sales expected to explode from $4.6 billion in 2018 to $85 billion in 2030.

All 100% plant-based UNCUT products are made from a proprietary combination of non-GMO soy, refined coconut and expeller pressed canola oils, and natural seasonings. Each serving contains 6 to 21 grams of plant protein, has significantly less sodium than other meatless burgers at just 210-350 mg, and delivers the meaty flavor, chew and bite that have made the animal versions a staple of the American diet.

Before the Butcher also offers 12 plant-based foodservice products, including bulk ground meat, chorizo, pulled pork, ground Italian sausage, chicken chunks and beef tips as well as burgers and sausage patties. Its foodservice customers include more than 1,500 restaurants and 30 school districts nationwide.

About Before the Butcher

Before the Butcher has developed the first family of plant-based burgers, offering the market’s broadest choice of meat alternatives for the growing number of consumers who are reducing their consumption of meat products. The company’s UNCUT brand of plant meat is sold through both retail and foodservice channels. For more information, visit www.btbfoods.com