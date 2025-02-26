Before the Butcher Unveils The Original Butcher Stick – Pepperoni Style

LOS ANGELES — Before the Butcher, the award-winning leader in plant-based protein innovations, is introducing The Original Butcher Stick – Pepperoni Style, the original plant-based snack that delivers the bold, slightly spicy taste of a traditional meat stick with none of the guilt. Packed with sunflower protein and free from cholesterol, The Original Butcher Stick is the perfect grab-and-go option for vegans, flexitarians, and meat snack lovers alike.

The Original Butcher Stick captures the authentic pepperoni flavor that consumers love while aligning with the growing demand for sustainable, better-for-you snack alternatives. Whether at the gym, gas station, or grocery checkout, this innovative snack stick provides a convenient, delicious option for anyone looking to reduce their meat consumption without sacrificing flavor.

Key Benefits of The Original Butcher Stick

Sustainability & Consumer Appeal – Meets the rising demand for eco-friendly, plant-based snack options.

Healthier Option: Made with sunflower protein not with soy, gluten, cholesterol or GMO's.

Convenience & Versatility – Compact, grab-and-go packaging makes it ideal for impulse purchases in various retail locations.

Cost-Effectiveness – Priced competitively against traditional meat snack sticks, offering a profitable alternative for retailers.

“The Original Butcher Stick is a flavorful, plant-based alternative to traditional meat snacks, delivering great taste and convenience without compromise,” explains Danny O’Malley, Founder and President of Before the Butcher. “With its bold, satisfying flavor and natural ingredients, it’s a standout choice for consumers looking for a nutritious on-the-go bite.”

Unlike conventional meat sticks that are highly processed and loaded with saturated fat, sodium, and artificial additives, The Original Butcher Stick delivers a rich, slightly spicy flavor with a nutrient-conscious formula—making it an ideal choice for all snackers. Adding to the appeal, the Butcher Stick is priced competitively with other snack sticks. It’s a must-have for convenience stores, gas stations, checkout aisles, and grab-and-go locations looking to offer wholesome snack options.

Before the Butcher will be exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim from March 4-7 (Booth #5511), where attendees can sample The Original Butcher Stick – Pepperoni Style and explore the company’s full portfolio of innovative plant-based products.

About Before the Butcher:

Before the Butcher, one of the original pioneers in the category, offers one of the market’s largest and most diverse portfolio of plant-based meat alternatives, serving the growing number of health-conscious consumers interested in reducing their meat consumption. Meatless options range from beef and chicken burgers and breakfast sausage patties – available through both retail and foodservice channels – to chorizo, pulled pork, ground Italian sausage, chicken chunks, beef tips, taco crumbles and the new pepperoni, all developed for foodservice use. For more information, visit www.btbfoods.com or contact us at hello@btbfoods.com