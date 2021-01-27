Belcampo Meat Co. Debuts New Bone Broth Subscriptions at All Restaurant Locations

OAKLAND, Calif. — Belcampo, pioneer of hyper-sustainable, organic, grass-fed and -finished, and Certified Humane meats, broths, and jerky, recently launched its new in-store Bone Broth Subscription service at all of its locations, giving customers an easy, cost-effective way to enjoy the health benefits of its delicious best-selling bone broths.

Belcampo’s clean, nutrient-rich broths are simmered to perfection and hand-made with Organic pasture-raised chicken bones, grass-fed and finished beef bones and pasture-raised pork bones. Belcampo’s animals are raised with climate-positive, regenerative farming methods on the company’s own USDA Certified Organic farms in Northern California, so its broths deliver higher collagen, minerals, and vitamins against the competitive set with the advantage of making them healthier for the planet. With the subscription, customers can pick up a large cup of Bone Broth a day over a month for $40—that cup has more protein than a chicken breast, with all of it being collagen-based, which is excellent for gut health along with skin, hair and nails.

“Our customers are extremely loyal to our bone broths, and with good reason—we’ve spent years perfecting recipes that create noticeable benefits for their wellness due to high amounts of bioavailable collagen,” said Anya Fernald, co-founder of Belcampo. “Bone broths have so many benefits—high protein, easy to digest, rich in collagen—it’s a product I am extremely proud of. We launched Bone Broth subscriptions for our power users and wellness warriors—it’s a convenient way for subscribers to get their daily dose of goodness.”

Belcampo is on a mission to revolutionize the meat industry for the well-being of people, the planet, and animals by building a Certified Humane, regenerative, and climate-positive supply chain. Belcampo’s animals are raised on its own USDA Certified Organic farms at the base of Mt. Shasta, California (on 25,000 acres of pristine farmland) as well as its partner farms using Certified Humane and regenerative farming techniques. The animals are processed onsite at Belcampo’s own USDA-inspected, Certified Humane processing facility that integrates a strict coding system for full traceability from animal birth to butchery to your plate—providing a true farm-to-table experience.

Belcampo’s Bone Broth subscriptions are available in 30-day subscriptions for $40 and 90-day subscriptions for $100, allowing subscription holders unlimited in-store bone broth refills at any of Belcampo’s restaurant and butcher shop locations in California. All of Belcampo’s in-store locations can be found online at www.belcampo.com/pages/locations. For more information about Belcampo, please visit www.belcampo.com.

About Belcampo

Belcampo is the pioneer of hyper-sustainable, organic, grass-fed and -finished, Certified Humane meats, broths, and jerky, with a mission to revolutionize the meat industry for the wellbeing of people, the planet, and animals. Available online through Belcampo’s direct-to-consumer website with shipping nationwide, and in select grocery stores, all of Belcampo’s meats, including both popular and untraditional cuts, are harvested from grass-fed and -finished herds, and pasture-raised flocks of heritage-breed hogs, sheep, cattle, and poultry. Every animal is processed at the company’s multi-species Certified Humane and USDA Certified butchery located in Yreka, Calif. Belcampo products are available online, in select retailers, and in its restaurants and butcher shops. For more information, visit www.belcampo.com or connect on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.