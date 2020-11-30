Belcampo Meat Co. Launches Festive New Holiday Cuts and Gifts

OAKLAND, Calif.–Belcampo, pioneer of hyper-sustainable, organic, grass-fed and -finished, and Certified Humane meats, broths, and jerky, is celebrating the season with a variety of new regeneratively-farmed pre-seasoned main dishes and holiday gift offerings. Featured in the brand’s new Holiday Guide, the festive new cuts make it easy to elevate any holiday menu with a bona fide farm-to-table experience and include: Organic Seasoned Leg of Lamb, Pasture-Raised Seasoned Pork Roast and Organic Seasoned Whole California Chicken. In addition to these pre-seasoned main dishes, Belcampo is offering a limited amount of showstopping center piece beef cuts for a smaller gathering, including Grass-Fed 3 Bone-In Prime Rib Roast, Tenderloin Roast and New York Strip Loin Roast. For holiday gifting, Belcampo is offering a chef-inspired Tomahawk Steak and Salt Gift Bundle for giving sustainably-raised gourmet meats delivered straight from the brand’s California farm.

“This year’s holiday season is being met with a lot of enthusiasm – people want to celebrate and connect in this challenging year. We worked to create something uniquely special for our customers, however small their gatherings may be this year,” said Anya Fernald, co-founder of Belcampo. “We wanted to make it easy for anyone to serve high-quality, regeneratively-farmed meats at their tables without spending hours in the kitchen. Our new simply seasoned mains and culinarian gifts help take the guess work out to ensure family and friends can enjoy an authentic farm-to-table experience and to support regenerative agriculture while they are doing it.”

The new holiday offerings are raised with climate-positive, regenerative farming methods on the company’s own USDA Certified Organic farms in Gazelle, Calif. The new pre-seasoned options are dressed with robust herbs and spices that make them ready for the oven, requiring zero prep work to create an elegant and delicious holiday feast. Alongside these items, the beautifully-marbled beef cuts liven up any holiday table for a well-rounded selection of offerings. Additional details include:

Organic Seasoned Leg of Lamb – mild, earthy flavor with amazingly sweet texture that is pre-seasoned to perfection for those looking for a more interesting cut of meat; goes well with roasted carrots, sauteed radishes and lightly seasoned potatoes

Pasture-Raised Seasoned Pork Roast – seasoned with orange zest, fennel seed, sage, garlic, and red chili flake; easy to prepare, elegant and delicious; perfect for a smaller gathering

Organic Seasoned Whole California Chicken – seasoned with sage, rosemary and thyme; pairs well with lightly roasted brussels and mashed potatoes; ideal for families and kids

Grass-Fed 3 Bone-In Prime Rib Roast – tender and flavorful cut that will be the shining star of the holiday feast; prepared with garlic mashed potatoes and a light salad for the ultimate roast

Tenderloin Roast – a lean, tender, versatile cut usually reserved for making filets and decadent roasts; serve up with simple spices and a side of balsamic carrots for a uniquely sweet and savory taste

New York Strip Loin Roast – leaner than a rib roast with more marbling than the tenderloin roast for a perfect holiday feast; pairs well with a bold red wine and some lightly seasoned vegetables

In addition to its holiday cuts, Belcampo’s new Tomahawk Steak and Salt Gift Bundle is an excellent option for the foodie, grilling aficionado, at-home chef or sustainability lover in your life. This bundle includes two Organic Bone-In Tomahawk Steaks perfectly paired with Bona Fortuna’s organic Sicilian Sea Salt with Black Truffle. Richly-marbled and deeply tender, these ribeye steaks can be seared to perfection using the accompanying salt for authentically exquisite flavor that pairs well with your favorite vegetable. Belcampo also has a variety of other gifting item suggestions included in its farm-to-table Holiday Gift Guide on the website so that everyone can find the perfect gift for their loved ones this holiday season.

Belcampo is on a mission to revolutionize the meat industry for the well-being of people, the planet, and animals by building a Certified Humane, regenerative, and climate-positive supply chain. Belcampo’s animals are raised on its own USDA Certified Organic farms in California (on 25,000 acres of pristine farmland) as well as its partner farms using Certified Humane and regenerative farming techniques. The animals are processed onsite at Belcampo’s own USDA-inspected, Certified Humane processing facility that integrates a strict coding system for full traceability from animal birth to butchery to your plate.

Belcampo’s seasoned holiday meats and gift bundles can be found in its new Holiday Guide and are available for pre-order now. Belcampo’s full product portfolio can be found online at www.belcampo.com/shop with nationwide shipping. For more information about Belcampo and holiday recipe ideas, please visit www.belcampo.com.

About Belcampo

Belcampo is the pioneer of hyper-sustainable, organic, grass-fed and -finished, Certified Humane meats, broths, and jerky, with a mission to revolutionize the meat industry for the wellbeing of people, the planet, and animals. Available online through Belcampo’s direct-to-consumer website with shipping nationwide, and in select grocery stores, all of Belcampo’s meats, including both popular and untraditional cuts, are harvested from grass-fed and -finished herds, and pasture-raised flocks of heritage-breed hogs, sheep, cattle, and poultry. Every animal is processed at the company’s multi-species Certified Humane and USDA Certified butchery located in Yreka, Calif. Belcampo products are available online, in select retailers, and in its restaurants and butcher shops. For more information, visit www.belcampo.com or connect on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.