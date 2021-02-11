Belcampo Meat Co. Launches New Seasoned Lemon Pepper Chicken Breast and Seasoned Lemon Pepper Chicken Legs for Convenient, Nutritious Meals

OAKLAND, Calif.- Belcampo, pioneer of hyper-sustainable, organic, grass-fed and -finished, and Certified Humane meats, broths, and jerky, just launched its new Seasoned Lemon Pepper Chicken Breast and Seasoned Lemon Pepper Chicken Legs, perfect for anyone looking to make healthy meals in the kitchen a little bit easier. Lightly seasoned with only the cleanest ingredients, these new items provide a convenient, better-for-you option for families and health-conscious foodies interested in having access to high-quality, pasture-raised meats in a pre-seasoned format that can be delivered straight to their doors.

“When it comes to your typical pre-seasoned chicken, many of these products are made with additives, sugars, unhealthy oils and preservatives,” said Anya Fernald, co-founder of Belcampo. “That’s why we’ve been working towards creating free-range proteins that not only taste amazing, but are also made with ingredients aligned with the values of our regeneratively pasture-based ranches.”

Belcampo Seasoned Lemon Pepper Chicken Breast and Seasoned Lemon Pepper Chicken Legs, which include a mix of thighs and drumsticks, are made with pasture-raised, Certified Humane chicken with climate-positive, regenerative farming methods from Belcampo’s partner farm, Big Bluff Ranch. Simply marinated with lemon juice, black pepper, lemon peel, garlic, onion and turmeric, both seasoned cuts are crafted to perfection and can be easily prepared in the oven for a protein addition to your salad or served as a main entree. With few ingredients and no added sugar, these two products are ideal for quick family meals and paleo- or keto-friendly dishes that anyone will enjoy. Additional details include:

Seasoned Lemon Pepper Chicken Breast (SRP: $16.99) – tender, juicy chicken breasts with a lemon zest; perfect protein for salads, sandwiches, tacos or on its own

– tender, juicy chicken breasts with a lemon zest; perfect protein for salads, sandwiches, tacos or on its own Seasoned Lemon Pepper Chicken Legs (SRP: $16.99) – tasty, fall-off-the-bone meat including thighs and drumsticks; best for a chicken wing appetizer or snack

Belcampo is on a mission to revolutionize the meat industry for the well-being of people, the planet, and animals by building a supply chain that produces meat with Certified Humane, regenerative, and climate-positive farming practices resulting in healthier meat products. Belcampo’s animals are raised on its own USDA Certified Organic farms in California (on 25,000 acres of pristine farmland) using Certified Humane and regenerative farming techniques, and from the farmers in its partner farm program. Through this program, the partner farms are given the tools, education, and market opportunities to transition to a more sustainable, humane and regenerative model of agriculture, including Certified Humane animal handling and processing, and USDA Organic Certification. All of Belcampo’s animals are processed onsite at its own USDA-inspected, Certified Humane facility that integrates a strict coding system allowing full traceability from animal birth to butchery to your plate.

Belcampo’s new seasoned offerings and full product portfolio are available to purchase online at www.belcampo.com/shop with nationwide shipping. For more information about Belcampo, please visit www.belcampo.com. For retail and sales information or to place a wholesale order, please contact senior vice president of sales Heather Cooper at [email protected].

About Belcampo

Belcampo is the pioneer of hyper-sustainable, organic, grass-fed and -finished, Certified Humane meats, broths, and jerky, with a mission to revolutionize the meat industry for the wellbeing of people, the planet, and animals. Available online through Belcampo’s direct-to-consumer website with shipping nationwide, and in select grocery stores, all of Belcampo’s meats, including both popular and untraditional cuts, are harvested from grass-fed and -finished herds, and pasture-raised flocks of heritage-breed hogs, sheep, cattle, and poultry. Every animal is processed at the company’s multi-species Certified Humane and USDA Certified butchery located in Yreka, Calif. Belcampo products are available online, in select retailers, and in its restaurants and butcher shops. For more information, visit www.belcampo.com or connect on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.