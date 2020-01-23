Bettcher Industries Signs Distribution Agreement with Borncut

BIRMINGHAM, OHIO – Bettcher Industries, Inc. announces that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Borncut A/S covering the company’s precision portion cutting equipment sold into the North American market.

According to the terms of the agreement, which became effective on January 1, 2020, Bettcher Industries becomes the exclusive distributor of Borncut precision portioning machines throughout North America. The agreement covers sales of equipment and parts, along with service activities which will be provided by Bettcher technicians.

With speeds of up to 4,340 cuts per minute, single- and dual-lane Borncut Portion Cutters are the most effective way to produce precise, fixed-weight portions of fresh meat like boneless breasts and salmon in high-speed production environments. Borncut equipment optimizes production capacity while reducing product giveaway, even as it integrates easily into complex existing production lines.

According to senior leaders at both companies, the distribution agreement is a strong strategic fit for both entities. It combines Borncut’s innovative vision technology and proven precision-cutting performance with Bettcher’s focus on primary processing operations. Bettcher is well-positioned to support primary processing because of the company’s in-depth knowledge of yield management as well as its intimate, consultative approach to supporting America’s meat, poultry and seafood processing plants. Bettcher’s yield specialists and technicians excel at providing the yield management support that primary processors seek – and have done so for decades.

Commenting on the new distribution agreement, Thomas Holm, Bettcher’s President, stated, “This is a natural fit for both companies. Borncut possesses the pioneering line of portion cutting machines and has established a strong presence in Europe, and we look forward to expanding the brand’s reach and penetration here in North America.”

Effective immediately, all current and future Borncut customers in the United States should contact Bettcher Industries directly concerning equipment purchases and parts ordering. The toll-free number is 800-321-8763. You may also e-mail your request to sales@bettcher.com.

About Borncut

Headquartered in Roenne, Denmark, Borncut A/S is a young company – but one with a rich heritage of innovation and experience. The world’s first portion cutter was developed in the early 1990s by NORFO, which is where the developers of the Borncut Portion Cutter gained their technical experience and insights. Since founding Borncut in 2016, these developers have maintained their leading position as producers of the renowned portion cutting equipment that the world knows today. Website address: http://borncut.com.

About Bettcher Industries

Bettcher Industries, Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015-certified, vertically integrated manufacturing company with a global customer base and direct distribution and service in more than 70 countries throughout the world. The enterprise is a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative equipment for food processing, foodservice, industrial, medical and other operations. Established in 1944, Bettcher brings more than 75 years of successful innovation to the market, including holding nearly 100 active patents. Website address: http://www.bettcher.com.