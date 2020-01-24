Beyond Meat is the Biggest Beneficiary in The Growing Plant-Based-Meat Market: Study

While the sizzle for its stock may have cooled somewhat amid growing competition, Beyond Meat, which went public last year, still looks to be the biggest beneficiary in the meat-substitutes section of the growing plant-based movement.

Beyond Meat’s retail sales to consumers more than doubled—growing 135% to be more specific—in the 52 weeks through early October, the fastest rate among the top ten plant-based meat-substitute labels, market research firm IRI said in a report Friday.

With that gain, Beyond Meat held a 10% share of the market, ranking No. 3, behind industry leader MorningStar Farms (owned by cereal maker Kellogg) and Conagra’s Gardein, according to IRI, which tracks actual retail sales.

