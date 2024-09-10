Beyond Meat to Launch New Steak Alternative as it Focuses on Health

Amelia Lucas, CNBC Meat & Poultry September 10, 2024

Beyond Meat will introduce a whole-muscle steak alternative as part of its pivot to win over health-conscious consumers.

CEO Ethan Brown said on Wednesday that the rollout will likely include a partnership with a restaurant chain known for serving healthier food, a departure from its prior strategy of teaming up with fast-food chains such as Dunkin’ and McDonald’s.

More than six months ago, Beyond announced a turnaround strategy that included cutting costs, hiking prices and discontinuing the jerky product it made through a joint venture with PepsiCo

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CNBC

