Beyond Meat to Sell Plant-Based Patty in 5,000 More U.S. Stores

Plant-based meat company Beyond Meat Inc said on Monday it would start selling its frozen breakfast sausage patties at 5,000 more stores, including Kroger , Walmart and Publix in the United States, by the end of September.

California-based Beyond Meat, for which about half of its global sales came from restaurants, has had to reroute its products – plant-based patties, chicken and sausages – to retailers such as Walmart and Costco, to keep sales humming during coronavirus-led restaurant closures.

“Following the initial release of our Beyond Breakfast Sausage Patties at retailers earlier this year, we heard an enthusiastic and overwhelmingly positive response from consumers who asked for increased availability,” Chuck Muth, Chief Growth Officer, said.

