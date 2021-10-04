Beyond Meat Unveils New Product at Sam’s Club

As U.S. consumers continue to eat meals at home and look for easy, satisfying breakfast options, Beyond Meat is rolling out its first-ever breakfast product in club stores with the debut of Beyond Breakfast Sausage Patties at ALL Sam’s Club stores nationwide starting October 1.

The 22-pack of irresistible, classic flavored plant-based breakfast sausages cook from frozen to finished in under 5 minutes making them a convenient and better-for-you option for busy mornings and breakfast cravings.

Beyond Breakfast Sausage patties are made with simple, plant-based ingredients without GMOs and offer some significant nutritional benefits when compared to a leading brand of pork sausage patties:

● More protein & iron; 11g protein per serving from pea and brown rice

● 50% less total fat

● 35% less saturated fat & sodium

● 33% fewer calories

● No cholesterol, antibiotics or hormones

● Certified Kosher and Halal

The Beyond Breakfast Sausage value pack is the company’s latest effort to increase accessibility to its line of delicious, nutritious and sustainable plant-based meat products. Beyond Meat first launched the Beyond Burger at wholesale retailers in 2019 and has since expanded availability across all Costco, Sam’s Club and BJ Wholesale stores.