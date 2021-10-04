Beyond Meat Unveils New Product at Sam’s Club

Beyond Meat Meat & Poultry October 4, 2021

As U.S. consumers continue to eat meals at home and look for easy, satisfying breakfast options, Beyond Meat is rolling out its first-ever breakfast product in club stores with the debut of Beyond Breakfast Sausage Patties at ALL Sam’s Club stores nationwide starting October 1.

The 22-pack of irresistible, classic flavored plant-based breakfast sausages cook from frozen to finished in under 5 minutes making them a convenient and better-for-you option for busy mornings and breakfast cravings.

Beyond Breakfast Sausage patties are made with simple, plant-based ingredients without GMOs and offer some significant nutritional benefits when compared to a leading brand of pork sausage patties:

●      More protein & iron; 11g protein per serving from pea and brown rice

●      50% less total fat

●      35% less saturated fat & sodium

●      33% fewer calories

●      No cholesterol, antibiotics or hormones

●      Certified Kosher and Halal

The Beyond Breakfast Sausage value pack is the company’s latest effort to increase accessibility to its line of delicious, nutritious and sustainable plant-based meat products. Beyond Meat first launched the Beyond Burger at wholesale retailers in 2019 and has since expanded availability across all Costco, Sam’s Club and BJ Wholesale stores.

