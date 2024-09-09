Bezos Centre for Sustainable Protein Opens at the National University of Singapore

Backed by US$30M from the Bezos Earth Fund, the Centre aims to revolutionise sustainable protein research and commercialisation in Asia

SINGAPORE — The Bezos Centre for Sustainable Protein at the National University of Singapore (NUS) was launched, marking a major milestone as the first of its kind in Asia to advance research in alternative proteins. With a US$30 million grant from the Bezos Earth Fund, the Centre is poised to lead groundbreaking research and commercialisation efforts to develop “ultimate proteins” – advanced hybrid foods that match traditional meat–based products in both taste and price.

By focusing on regional preferences and addressing the urgent challenge of feeding a growing global population, the Centre aims to drive global food security and accelerate innovation across the region. A priority area will be biomass fermentation, which, for example, utilises tofu waste to feed algae, creating high-quality protein.

The NUS Centre joins similar Bezos Centres at Imperial College London in the United Kingdom and North Carolina State University in the United States, forming a global network dedicated to advancing sustainable protein research. The Centre’s primary focus areas include microalgae and biomass fermentation, supported by complementary research into cultivated meat and plant-based technologies. These efforts are strategically aligned to produce next-generation hybrid proteins that are affordable, nutritious, and widely accepted.

“NUS and the Bezos Earth Fund are united by a shared commitment to actively combat climate change. The world’s growing appetite for meat has put a huge strain on our global food system, and we need to develop sustainable food solutions with researchers, government and industry,” said Professor Tan Eng Chye, NUS President. “With the generous support of the Bezos Earth Fund, we look forward to leveraging our unique position in Asia to drive innovation and collaboration across the region, ensuring sustainable protein solutions that benefit consumers and industry, and protect the environment.”

“Asia is pivotal to the future of sustainable proteins, and Singapore is leading the way,” said Sir Andrew Steer, President and CEO of the Bezos Earth Fund. “Just five months ago, we announced our commitment to establish these Bezos Centers for Sustainable Protein and today, US$100 million has been granted to make that vision a reality. The new Centre at NUS harnesses the region’s influence and expertise to drive solutions that can reshape food systems globally, with significant potential impact for East and South-East Asia’s 2.3 billion consumers.”

Research at the Centre will be led by 23 expert Principal Investigators from institutions in the ecosystem including NUS, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Institute of Technology, and ETH Zurich. These leaders will also focus on developing talent through various education initiatives, and venture-building programmes at NUS Enterprise, the University’s innovation arm, which aim to translate research into impactful solutions.

By nurturing the next generation of innovators and fostering discussions among scientific, industry, community and policy stakeholders, the Centre is well-positioned to expedite the adoption of sustainable proteins across the region. Professor Zhou Weibiao, Head of the NUS Department of Food Science and Technology (NUS FST) and Acting Director of the new Centre, emphasised the importance of research that addresses both consumer needs and industry demands.

“NUS is well-positioned to host the new Centre given our extensive research expertise and strong partnerships in developing alternative proteins, demonstrated through many joint projects at NUS FST with internal and external partners, as well as our deep understanding of important areas such as nutrition, safety, and consumer perceptions,” said Prof Zhou. “We look forward to making tangible impact by translating cutting-edge research into affordable, attractive, and nutritious alternative proteins for consumers, supporting the industry, and nurturing young talents for a resilient food system.”

The NUS Centre will work closely with partners across industry, government, and academia to translate its research into market-ready products. Key focus areas include microalgae research, biomass fermentation, and cell-cultured and plant-based research. These focus areas will also integrate cross-cutting platforms such as nutrition science, safety, and consumer acceptance into its research.

Please refer to the Annexe for more information on these research areas.

“The NUS Centre is pioneering breakthrough innovations, such as transforming tofu waste into high-quality protein – a practical example of zero-waste, circular economy principles in action,” said Dr Andy Jarvis, Director of Future of Food at the Bezos Earth Fund. “As part of our US$1 billion commitment to reshaping food systems globally, this Centre – alongside our network of sustainable protein hubs – will drive lasting change that meets both environmental sustainability goals and consumer needs.”

The Good Food Institute (GFI) played a key role in partnering with the Bezos Earth Fund to develop its alternative protein strategy. Through its work as a scoping partner, GFI has helped craft the vision for the Bezos Centres for Sustainable Protein.

“With meat demand skyrocketing across the world’s most populous continent, the opportunity for large-scale transformation in Asia’s food supply has never been greater,” said Mirte Gosker, Managing Director of the GFI APAC. “By connecting Singapore’s brightest scientific minds with their counterparts in other global innovation hubs, the Bezos Centre at NUS has the capacity to fully unlock the enormous economic and ecological potential of sustainable proteins.”

Read more at: https://news.nus.edu.sg/bezos-centre-for-sustainable-protein-opens-at-the-national-university-of-singapore/