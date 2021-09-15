Bianco & Sons Sausage: Now at Hub Hall at TD Garden

Medford, Mass. – Bianco & Sons is pleased to announce that their Hub Hall location at TD Garden is officially open to the public. Hub Hall is adjacent to TD Garden and North Station and will feature 18 different food and drink options from restaurants across the Boston area.

“We’re excited to share our family recipes with the Boston community,” said Francesca Bianco Collins, Chief Operating Officer, Bianco & Sons. “Our menu includes our Hog Father sandwich with Italian sausage topped with sauteed broccoli rabe, prosciutto di Parma and finished with shaved, aged provolone, as well as a few of our other favorite traditional and non-traditional Italian recipes.”

“We’re honored to be featured among some of the most delicious restaurants in Boston,” said Joseph Bianco III, Chief Financial Officer, Bianco & Sons. “We’re open for lunch and dinner, which gives all of our customers a chance to enjoy Bianco & Sons sausages and marinated meats from day to night.”

Hub Hall, created and operated by Patina Restaurant Group, is best known for its unique collection of over 60 boutique restaurants across the United States. Stay up-to-date with the Bianco & Sons’ Hub Hall location by following us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Bianco & Sons

Bianco & Sons is a family-owned food manufacturing company located in Medford, Massachusetts. Since 1960, Bianco has been specializing in producing high-quality sausage and marinated meats, including beef, lamb and veal. You can find Bianco products across New England in local supermarkets and restaurants. For more information about Bianco & Sons, visit: biancosausage.com

About Patina Restaurant Group

Patina Restaurant Group is a bicoastal collection of 60+ boutique restaurants, catering and food service operations in the premium segment of the hospitality industry. The group is known for its unique and impeccable market-driven menus, exemplary service culture and outstanding beverage program across all locations. It offers distinctive, one-of-a-kind dining destinations in celebrated cultural institutions. The company has locations in New York, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Florida. Patina Restaurant Group is a subsidiary of global hospitality company Delaware North. patinagroup.com