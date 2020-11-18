BJ’s Wholesale Club Helps Members Gobble Up Great Savings This Thanksgiving With Free Turkeys and Convenient Shopping Options

BJ's Wholesale Club Meat & Poultry November 18, 2020

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.- BJ’s Wholesale Club, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, is helping members save money and time this Thanksgiving with a free turkey offer, incredible savings on fresh food and convenient shopping options.

BJ’s members can get a free Butterball whole turkey with coupon* when they buy any four qualifying items now through Nov. 25, 2020, while supplies last. For the first time ever, BJ’s free turkey offer is also valid with curbside pickuppick up in-club, and same-day delivery.

“Our Thanksgiving feasts may look different this year, but we’re helping our members make them just as memorable with free turkey and unbeatable savings on fresh food and groceries,” said Michael Leary, senior vice president, GMM, perishables, grocery and beverages. “Whether shopping in-club or from home, BJ’s members can get everything they need for their favorite Thanksgiving dishes – all at an incredible value.”

To redeem their free turkey coupon, members can choose from over 150 qualifying products, including household essentials like Cascade Platinum ActionPacs Dishwasher DetergentPampers Cruisers DiapersSwiffer Floor Care and Tide Power PODS Laundry Detergent. Shoppers can view a complete list of qualifying items at BJs.com/FreeTurkey.

BJ’s offers everything members need for Thanksgiving, from fresh produce and meat to delicious bakery items and frozen appetizers, in an easy one-stop shop:

Once the feast is over, members can store and savor Thanksgiving leftovers with easy solutions from BJ’s, such as:

BJ’s will also continue its tradition of closing on Thanksgiving to give team members a well-deserved break to rest and recharge. For more than a decade, the retailer has closed its doors on Thanksgiving so that team members can enjoy the holiday with loved ones.

BJ’s has implemented operational procedures to help ensure a safe shopping environment for its members and team members, including enhanced cleaning and sanitation, mandating face coverings, social distancing cues and personal protective equipment for team members.

‘Tis the season for holiday hiring! BJ’s is now hiring for a variety of seasonal, part-time and full-time jobs. BJ’s offers excellent benefits, competitive wages and pay for experience. Plus, club team members hired now through November 21, 2020, can earn a $200 sign-on bonus.** To apply, visit BJs.com/Careers.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ’s Wholesale Club by going to www.bjs.com.

*Offer valid for In-Club purchase, Buy Online, Pick Up In-Club, and Same-Day Delivery. Coupon required. Maximum coupon value is $25. No cash value. Coupon valid for (1) Butterball fresh or frozen whole turkey with purchase of (4) qualifying items. Must purchase turkey and all qualifying items in one transaction (a complete list of qualifying items can be found on this page,BJs.com/FreeTurkey). All Organic Butterball turkeys are excluded. Availability and pricing may change and vary by Club. Manufacturer funded. Sales tax may be due on all or part of pre-discounted price. Discount proportionally applied to all participating items. Valid with coupon 11/5/20 – 11/25/20 while supplies last. No rain checks. Limit one per Member.

**$200 sign-on bonus applicable for part-time, full-time and seasonal club team members hired now through November 21, 2020, upon completion of 60 days.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 219 clubs and 149 BJ’s Gas® locations in 17 states.

