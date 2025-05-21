Bourgeois Smokehouse Recalls Ready-to-Eat Smoked Andouille Sausage Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

WASHINGTON — Bourgeois Smokehouse, a Thibodaux, La., establishment, is recalling approximately 100 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) smoked andouille sausage products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The RTE smoked andouille sausage item was produced on May 12, 2025. All products were weighed, wrapped, and labeled in-store at the time of purchase.

The products do not bear an establishment number or the USDA mark of inspection because they were wrapped and labeled in-store at the time of purchase. This item was shipped to Rouses Market retail locations in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi, and has been available for purchase since May 13, 2025.

The problem was discovered after FSIS performed routine product testing of the RTE andouille sausage produced by Bourgeois Smokehouse and confirmed those products positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Blake or Logan Bourgeois, Owners, Bourgeois Smokehouse, at 985-447-1604 or bourgeoissmokehouse@comcast.net.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.