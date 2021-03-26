Brave Good Kind Reinvigorates Meat Snacks and Jerky with Launch of Tender and Delicious Chicken Bites

BOSTON – K2 Ventures, a Boston-based startup dedicated to creating nutritious, whole ingredient snacks that satisfy every taste bud, today announced the launch of a new protein snack (jerky) brand called Brave Good Kind (BGK), with delicious, all-natural Tender Chicken Bites as its first product.

With succulent flavors – Original, Teriyaki and Hot Honey – Brave Good Kind Tender Chicken Bites are made with real, nourishing ingredients such as antibiotic-free chicken and spices. They are a good source of protein, gluten-free, and contain no MSG or added nitrates. Unlike other jerkies, these bites are deliciously tender and easy to eat, offering a better jerky experience, and are more filling than other standard snacks that are loaded with sugar and carbs. With 65% less fat than potato chips and 30%-40% less sugar than granola bars, these are an ideal on-the-go snack for whenever hunger strikes. Brave Good Kind Tender Chicken Bites are a perfect bite of positivity.

According to a recent IRI survey, 55% of consumers are snacking three or more times per day, and meat snacks have grown steadily over the past five years, with over $3.5 billion in sales; the category is projected to reach $4.9 billion by 2022. Thanks to the rise in popularity of high-protein diets, meat snacks are a top performing segment in the savory snack category, however more than 90% of the options available are made from beef. Not only does beef have high saturated fat content, it also has the highest carbon footprint of all food sources. According to a study published by Joseph Poore and Thomas Nemecek (2018), one kilogram of beef results in 60 kg of greenhouse gas emissions; two and a half times more than lamb, and 10 times more than chicken. For women in particular, the category overwhelmingly skews masculine; the biggest barriers in growing the segment are poor product experience, given traditional jerkies are tough, hard to chew, and not elegant to eat, and the desire for leaner and carbon-light protein sources.

“Brave Good Kind was born to re-imagine healthy snacking, focusing on the meat snacks category with an offering that is tender, all-natural and made with chicken; it’s a flavorful and delectable treat that the whole family can enjoy,” said Prabal Chaudhri, President and Founder of K2 Ventures. “In our research, we found that more than 33% of millennial women are jerky consumers, however, the category doesn’t understand what women and their families really expect from a jerky. We know consumers want a jerky that is easy to eat, and are looking for a tenderly delicious snack without un-sustained sugary spikes of energy from guilt-inducing ingredients. We also addressed the desire for a more sustainable protein source, as chicken has 90% less of a carbon footprint than beef. The result: Brave Good Kind Tender Chicken Bites, a snack that fulfills both desire and conscience.”

Each bag of Brave Good Kind Tender Chicken Bites boasts 9-10g protein, 5-7g carbs, and less than 6g sugar per serving. They are available for purchase on Amazon and the Brave Good Kind website in a 10-pack bundle of 2.5 oz bags for $59.99, or a 6-pack variety bundle of 2.5 oz bags for $39.99.

To learn more about Brave Good Kind, visit www.chickenbites.com

About K2 Ventures

K2 Ventures is a Boston-based start-up that is looking to make protein and functional foods a cornerstone in everyone’s daily diet, and inspiring more people to eat healthy and live well.