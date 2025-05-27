Brazil’s Marfrig Moves to Cap Takeover of BRF, Combining as MBRF

SAO PAULO – Brazilian beef processor Marfrig (MRFG3.SA), opens new tab announced a plan to complete its takeover of poultry and pork processor BRF (BRFS3.SA), opens new tab, while teasing plans to eventually list shares of the combined entity in the United States.

The move caps a long-running strategy by Marfrig, which already owns just over 50% of BRF, gaining scale to compete with Brazilian meatpacking giant JBS (JBSS3.SA), opens new tab, which is nearing a move to list its shares in New York. All three firms are now listed in Sao Paulo.

