Bring Home the Black Label Bacon for a Chance to Win 10 Years’ Worth of Bacon

AUSTIN, Minn. — Looking for the chance to win Hormel® Black Label® bacon? From Sept. 1, 2021, through Dec. 12, 2021, the makers of Hormel® Black Label® bacon are giving consumers a chance to win a 10 years’ supply of bacon and other exciting prizes. Consumers should be on the lookout for the bright green, rectangular game piece located inside specially marked packages.

“The goal of the sweepstakes is to reward our Hormel® Black Label® bacon lovers by giving them a chance to win a 10-year supply of bacon, igniting yet another legendary moment in their lives,” said Samantha Hovland, brand manager at Hormel Foods.

During the promotion period, there will be a supply of specially marked packages of Hormel® Black Label® bacon online and at participating stores. To participate without making a purchase, visit BRINGHOMEBLACKLABEL.COM, and complete and submit the registration form within the promotional period.

“We know our consumers are motivated by gaming, sports and winning,” said Jenny Rechner, associate brand manager at Hormel Foods. “We are excited to give consumers the opportunity to bring home the bacon for 10 years.”

For additional information on all Hormel® Black Label® bacon products, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit https://hormel.com/brands/bacon.

ABOUT HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® BACON

Hormel Foods has been perfecting the flavor of bacon for more than 100 years. The strict specifications and natural hardwood smoke allow Hormel Foods to produce the highest quality bacon. Maximizing consistency, leanness and quality, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® bacon delivers a meaty flavor perfect for any meal occasion. Hormel Foods offers HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® raw bacon, Canadian bacon, as well as microwave-­ready and fully cooked bacon, which are convenient choices for today’s busy lifestyles.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS – INSPIRED PEOPLE. INSPIRED FOOD.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin’s®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the “Global 2000 World’s Best Employers” list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine’s most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s “The 100 Best Corporate Citizens” list for 12 years, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world’s most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.