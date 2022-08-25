Brooklyn Cured Redesigns Sausage Line

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK — Brooklyn Cured has redesigned its line of fully cooked sausages to match the innovative look of the new flavors the company launched earlier this year. The unique designs feature fonts, graphics, and colors that are reflective of each flavor, which is inspired by craft beverage design.

The new packaging will begin shipping nationally in October. Market research and sales of new flavors have demonstrated that the new designs draw consumer attention at the store level to increase visibility and velocity.

“Our sausage flavors are fun and exciting, and we wanted to upgrade our packaging to reflect that,” Brooklyn Cured Founder Scott Bridi explains. “They are sure to stand out in any cooked sausage set and make a positive impact on sales.”

In addition to the packaging upgrade, Brooklyn Cured has added more Pork Free options to its sausage linedue to growing consumer demand. Two of its top-selling items, Chicken Garlic Sausage and Duck Fennel Sausage, are now Pork Free,which is an attribute that grows the customer base for these products and adds diversity to cooked sausage sets.

Brooklyn Cured’s Fully Cooked Sausage line includes these unique flavors:

Black Truffle Sausage

Nashville Hot Chicken Sausage

Italian Wedding Sausage

Korean BBQ Sausage

Chicken Garlic Sausage

Duck Fennel Sausage

Lamb Merguez Sausage

New York Style Hot Dogs

Breakfast Links with Maple Syrup and Sage

Suggested retail price for Brooklyn Cured Sausages is $6.99-$7.99, and all are packed

8 per case with a 90-day shelf life. For more information, visit www.BrooklynCured.com.

###

Brooklyn Cured is a producer of award-winning charcuterie using sustainable meat and fine dining technique. Our artisanal product line includes innovative flavors of salami, sausages, and deli meats using pasture-raised meat with no antibiotics. Our flavor profiles are inspired by the culinary diversity of Brooklyn neighborhoods that have attracted hard-working people from all over the world.