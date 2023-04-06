Brooklyn Cured Revamps Hot Dog Packaging, Launches 2 New SKUs

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK — Brooklyn Cured’s classic New York Style Hot Dogs just got a glow-up. And they have some new friends.

Just in time for grilling season, Brooklyn Cured has launched new packaging for its topselling All-Beef New York Style Hot Dogs. The new packaging includes bold colors and graphics which attract more consumer attention in store, as evidenced by increased velocity and sales.

“We’re from Brooklyn, so of course we are inspired by Coney Island, but there are great hot-dog traditions in all 50 states,” says Brooklyn Cured Founder Scott Bridi. “We wanted our packaging to resonate with people throughout the country, so our inspiration is total Americana, inspired by state fairs, Ferris wheels, roller coasters, and spending time outdoors with people we care about.”

Along with its classic All-Beef New York Style Hot Dogs, Brooklyn Cured is launching two new Hot Dog SKUs this summer: Wagyu Beef and Grass-Fed Beef. The new items are aligned with Brooklyn Cured’s core values, which are promoting sustainably raised meat and creating the best-tasting products possible.

All 3 varieties of Brooklyn Cured Hot Dogs are Pork Free and made with beef that’s raised with No Added Antibiotics and No Added Hormones. More consumers are demanding products that meet these criteria, and Brooklyn Cured is happy to oblige.

Brooklyn Cured’s Hot Dog line is made only with natural casings, to ensure a snap that adds a dynamic element to the hot-dog eating experience. “I may be biased, but as a New Yorker, I believe that hot dogs should have a real snap and be made of 100% beef,” Bridi says.

Brooklyn Cured is an award-winning producer of charcuterie and sausages, winning a national charcuterie award for its Salami and Pâté for 6 consecutive years. “Are there awards for hot dogs? If so, we’d humbly like to submit all three flavors for the judges to review,” Bridi says.

Brooklyn Cured Hot Dogs are available in select retailers nationwide with an SRP of $6.99-$7.99. They ship in 8-pack cases with a 90-day shelf life. For more information, visit www.BrooklynCured.com.