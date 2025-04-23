Butterball Executive to Retire, New Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing Named

GARNER, N.C. – Butterball, LLC, the best known and most loved* brand of turkey in the United States, announced that Al Jansen, executive vice president of sales and marketing, will retire at the end of 2025 after 11 years of service. Jansen is responsible for sales, marketing and customer service in the foodservice, retail, international and industrial channels, as well as leading Butterball’s corporate strategy process.

“Al is an incredible leader, respected by everyone he works with internally and externally. He’s been integral in growing our retail and foodservice business internationally and domestically, and a champion for innovation,” said Jay Jandrain, president and CEO of Butterball. “Our team members, customers, board members and executive leadership team have tremendous respect for the impact he’s had on our business and his dedication to ensuring Butterball remains the turkey brand consumers love and trust. We wish him the best in his retirement.”

Scott Vinson will assume the executive vice president of sales and marketing position on June 9, working alongside Jansen during the leadership transition. Vinson comes to Butterball with over 30 years of experience in the meat industry, most recently serving as chief of customer experience, Cargill Protein, North America.

“Scott will be an incredible asset to our executive leadership team,” said Jandrain. “His values align with our culture and purpose, and his extensive experience in the protein category will immediately benefit our organization. We couldn’t be happier that he’s chosen to work at Butterball.”

About Al Jansen:

Al Jansen joined Butterball in 2014 as a part of the executive leadership team after an impressive career at Perdue Farms and Agrimetrics. His accomplishments include cultivating an incredible team, stewarding the iconic Butterball brand and serving as a key partner to major retailers and foodservice distributors. Under his strategic leadership, Butterball has built an impressive customer and product portfolio central to the company’s sustained success, including rapidly doubling Butterball’s ground turkey tray pack business. Jansen said, “It’s been an honor to work for such an iconic brand. I’m incredibly proud of our amazing team and am excited to see what’s to come from Butterball.” Retirement will include spending time in the mountains, on the water and with the grandchildren.

About Scott Vinson:

Scott Vinson joins Butterball after 25 years of service with Cargill Protein, North America and nearly six years at Perdue Farms, Inc. At Cargill, Vinson was responsible for driving revenue across sales channels, leading the sales, trading and distribution organizations, as well as customer service. He’s looking forward to joining the leadership team and immersing himself in the Butterball culture. Vinson said, “The turkey category has numerous opportunities for growth through innovation, and Butterball has the opportunity to ensure that turkey remains relevant to future generations of consumers. I am excited to join the Butterball team.”

About Butterball

Butterball, LLC, headquartered in Garner, North Carolina, is the best known and most loved* brand of turkey in the U.S. Bringing people together over wholesome homemade meals for more than 60 years, the company provides retail and foodservice products to customers in more than 30 countries. Butterball is committed to being an industry leader in quality, food safety and animal care and well-being, and was the first major turkey company to voluntarily achieve certification through American Humane Society. The company employs nearly 7,000 team members who work in production facilities, live operations and offices across Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and North Carolina. For consumer questions or information, visit Butterball.com or call the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line®, 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372).

*Source: 2023 Kantar Brand Tracking Oct 2023 n=351