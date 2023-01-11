Butterball, LLC Announces Brett Worlow as new General Counsel

GARNER, N.C. — Butterball, LLC is pleased to announce industry veteran Brett Worlow has joined the company’s executive leadership team as general counsel and corporate secretary, effective January 2023.

As Butterball general counsel, Worlow will be responsible for the management of Butterball’s legal affairs and intellectual property oversight, and he will serve as the company’s corporate secretary. Making use of a broad legal background in agriculture and in-house counsel, he will provide predictive risk assessment and guidance to senior management, and he will work closely with the business lines on operational and commercial issues.

“We feel fortunate to have Brett join the Butterball team. His extensive background in the meat and poultry industry means he offers a great deal of experience and understanding in all facets of our business,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Jay Jandrain. “Brett’s collaborative approach to managing legal governance and business matters will complement our leadership team, and we look forward to fresh ideas that will contribute to the strength and continuing growth of our company and the Butterball brand.”

Worlow joins Butterball following 15 years with Tyson Foods, Inc. During his time with Tyson, he held positions of increasing responsibility within the company’s legal function, most recently as chief counsel and assistant secretary. He holds a degree in international relations from Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas, and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Arkansas School of Law.

Worlow and his family are relocating to North Carolina where he will be based out of the company’s headquarters.

– ### –

About Butterball

Headquartered in Garner, N.C., Butterball is the best known and most loved* brand of turkey in the U.S. For more than 60 years, the company has provided foodservice and retail products to customers and consumers around the world. As an industry leader in quality, food safety and animal well-being, the company employs numerous processes to ensure the health of flocks and implements recognized prevention measures to exceed food safety standards. Butterball products are currently distributed throughout the U.S. and in more than 45 countries. Butterball operates six processing plants located in North Carolina, Arkansas and Missouri.

For consumer questions or information, please visit Butterball.com or call 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372).

*Source: 2022 Kantar Brand Tracking Wave 6 n=400